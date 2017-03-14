Sports Burst – To Be Or Not To Be For Sevilla

By Tim Stannard

1) Out damned (Champions League) spot for Sevilla?

If there is a bandwagon to be ridden, then Sports Burst is the first to jump on board. The minidisk will still have its moment. Oh yes.

Therefore, the column is following everyone else in the football media world with prosaic praise for a rejuvenated Leicester City under full-time boss Craig Shakespeare who has had greatness thrust upon him by leading the Foxes into Champions League second-leg last 16 clash against Sevilla.

Three weeks ago, Leicester lost out 2-1 in the Sanchez Pizjuan, but an awful lot has changed since then. Claudio Ranieri has gone, Leicester have won two Premier League matches to rediscover the same mojo that won the Premier League, and a permanent boss has been appointed.

"The atmosphere will be electric."



Craig Shakespeare is braced for a momentous night at #LeiSev.



"The Leicester that played at the Sanchez Pizjuan was a different one emotionally and in footballing terms,” admitted a concerned Sevilla boss, Jorge Sampaoli, whose own side have tanked in the same period with back-to-back draws in La Liga and will need to screw its courage to the sticking place on the pitch of the King Power stadium.

2) Porto hoping for Barcelona effect against Juventus

Juventus have already enjoyed one Barcelona effect over the past few days – an iffy penalty decision that lead to a 2-1 win against Milan on Friday – but it will be the turn of Porto on Tuesday, a Portuguese outfit looking for a history-shattering comeback.

No side has ever bounced back in the Champions League after losing the home leg 2-0. That task is made even harder considering Porto are playing Juventus, a team that has won 31 Serie A home games in a row.

But Max Allegri is not taking anything for granted and wants the mental slate cleaned for his players in the tie. "We need to reduce it to one game, without thinking about the 2-0 lead, but by thinking and doing the things which will bring us to another home win," warned the Juve boss.

3) No lift-off for Sergio Ramos in South America

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Sergio Ramos – he of the late, late, booming headers from corners. However, in South America, the Real Madrid centerback simply wouldn’t be able to get away with such malarkey. That’s due to proper marking and whatnot according to former Barcelona and Villarreal midfielder, Juan Roman Riquelme.

"They wouldn't let Sergio Ramos start, he wouldn't score a goal," huffed the slow-paced patroller.

4) Double hire day in Championship for local rivals

Through the law of physics, the numerous coaches that are sacked by Champions League clubs on a near daily basis have to be replaced. And that has happened with two English midlands outfits. Derby Country, a club that fired Steve Mclaren for the second time over the weekend, have brought in Gary Rowett, who was sacked by Birmingham City earlier this season for no good reason.

Not too far away and Nottingham Forest – once one the European Cup – have appointed former Rangers boss, Mark Warburton, on a two-and-a-half-year deal that he will never, ever, ever see though, judging by this madcap division that you can see live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

5) Scottish golf club welcomes women nearly 300 years later

To golf now and a story where an awful lot of people should still be hanging their heads in shame considering it is 2017, but the members of Muirfield - a golf club founded in 1744 and frequent home of the Open - have voted with an 80% majority to finally allow women to become members.

How wonderful, how enlightened, how revolutionary. ONLY 1 in 5 of the Muirfield members believe that females should not be allowed to join — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) March 14, 2017

Quite what to think of the remaining 20% is anyone’s case. But rather than some kind of realization of the century we are currently in, the change might well have been adopted due to a decision to remove the course and club from the list of venues that could hold the Open.

