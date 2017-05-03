Sports Burst – The Return of the King

By Tim Stannard

1) Ronaldo rules the world in Wednesday wonder

Well that was quite the footballing bird-flipping to those looking eagerly towards a post Messi v Ronaldo pacifist world as well as the HATERS who suggested that CR7 was on a slow and steady Walking Dead decline. FYI Sports Burst is bringing in the HATERS vibe despite the fact the word used to be defined as “people who disagree with me.”

On Wednesday night, Ronaldo scored a hattrick to pretty much dismiss Atletico Madrid from the Champions League after the first leg. What’s more, none of those goals were penalties! Or offside! What’s more the Portuguese powerhouse scored his 400th goal for Real Madrid (by Madrid’s stats anyway)! And what’s more the wrinkle-less wrangler was being modest on Wednesday morning when all around him were losing their heads in a wave of adoration! “I am from this planet,” admitted Ronaldo after being handed a celebratory shirt by Florentino Perez.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM for a special report on how Cristiano Ronaldo broke so many milestones on just one night.

2) Attack versus defense as Monaco host Italian stallions

Barring a collapse to make PSG’s slip-up against Barcelona look like a tea-bag splash-over, Real Madrid are set to face either Monaco or Juventus in the Champions League final.

The odds are very much in the favor of the Old Lady due to experience, grown-up-ness and generally sensible footballing behavior, but the outliers suggest that the Serie A side could get caught short by a manic Monaco attack spearheaded by Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe.

"The numbers on Monaco's attack speak for themselves,” warned Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri, ahead of the probable 2-0 first-leg win for the Italians in Monte Carlo. The good people of Canada can catch this rather fascinating clash from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT. And as a special appetizer on the channel, the Europa League semifinals are also getting underway with Ajax hosting Lyon from 12:40AM ET / 9:40AM PT.

And do tune into the Locker Room from 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT when the panel will pour over the winners and losers from the past few days of soccer heaven.

3) United’s reinforcements return ahead of semifinal at Celta

Manchester United’s own Europa League clash against the curious Celta Vigo takes place on Thursday. And it was set to be a game where whoever was vaguely fit would get a run-about, with the squad littered with niggles and naggles aside from the long-term absentees of King Zlatan, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata.

Four doubts for the game in Vigo were present and correct at training - Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones – meaning that Jose Mourinho might have something resembling a back-four for Thursday’s final four clash for starters.

4) Sharapova needs points to pick up French and Wimbledon prizes

Maria Sharapova is facing a race against time to qualify for both the upcoming French Open and more distant Wimbledon tournaments.

The returning Russian’s current world ranking of 262 is too low for automatic qualifying at Roland-Garros and leaves the player either hoping for a wildcard entry or picking up enough ranking points in the upcoming WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome – both live and exclusive to beIN SPORTS, of course.

When the @MutuaMadridOpen tournament poster gives you a good push up bra... 🙈💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/QbonpMgsBG — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) May 1, 2017

Andy Murray, for one, hopes that Sharapova can make it through to Wimbledon by rights rather than face a controversy over a tournament essentially giving a free pass to a player who was suspended for 15-months due to a failed doping test. "There's a good chance that she can get in by right, which I'm sure is what she's hoping for and that's what Wimbledon would be hoping for," said the men’s world number one.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.