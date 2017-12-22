Sports Burst - The Return Of Ronaldo

By Tim Stannard

1) Ronaldo ‘100%’ ready for El Clasico

See, nothing to worry about at all.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back trotting around the Real Madrid training ground pitches at Valdebebas just 24 hours ahead of a genuinely season-defining Clasico, after spending the previous days of the week on his lonesome, reportedly dealing with a troublesome calf.

“He’s 100% fit,” declared Coach Zizou who was also grilled on whether it was true that CR7 was demanding a contract bump-up to see him as the world’s best player. “Only after the winter break will we talk about it," declared a weary Zidane who wants his star-power performer focused on the Bernabeu, not his bank balance on Saturday.

The ‘guard of honor’ also came up as a hot topic of conversation too, with Coach Zizou swatting aside what was a spurious midweek story over whether Real Madrid’s players should get a warm hand on their Clasico entrance from the Barcelona players after winning the Club World Cup. “I’m not interested at all,” huffed the Real Madrid manager.

Saturday’s game is win or bust for Madrid, who sit 11 points behind Barcelona in the table, albeit with a game in hand. Overhauling 14 would be a near impossible task that could leave Atletico Madrid as the last viable club standing in the La Liga title race.

2) Valverde dismisses guard of honor hullaballoo

Ernesto Valverde was in speak-truth mode again on Friday, similar to his condemnation of the Ballon d’Or awards as merely an excuse for people to bicker with each other on the internet.

The topic was…wait for it…the guard of honor. And the Barca boss was having none of it. “On the notion of a guard of honor, I wouldn't do it for anyone, nor would I want it to be done for us. It has now has lost the essence that it had a few years ago.”

In other hot button topics, Valverde also wanted to remind the watching world – quite rightly – that Atletico Madrid are just six points behind Barca in second place, so the title race is far from over no matter what happens on Saturday. And being the boss of Barcelona, a club with a keen eye on the political world, Valverde was also quizzed on the Catalan elections results which saw strong returns for the separatist movement and what impact this could have on Saturday’s match vibe in Madrid - "I have no doubt that the atmosphere will be good.”

3) Atletico’s chance to put hands up in title race

Now speaking of Atletico Madrid, the endlessly forgotten team of La Liga are in action on Friday, over in the city of Barcelona as chance would have it. The Rojiblancos are taking on a struggling Espanyol side and looking for a cheeky (and probably narrow victory) that would pull Diego Simeone’s team to just three points from Barcelona – quite handy going into the short winter break should Real Madrid win on Saturday.

That clash is live on beIN SPORTS at 3:25PM ET / 12:25AM PT and preceded by a really tantalizing contest between Betis and Athletic Bilbao – two sides from the opposite end of Spain and also playing styles.

The Premier League is also rolling out a Friday night game with the ever-unpredictable Arsenal taking on the ever-unpredictable Liverpool in a clash between fourth and fifth.

4) Milan blame dark forces for unsettling stories

Let’s not forgot the sizzling world of Serie A which has a super Saturday on beIN SPORTS. After the Clasico kerfuffle is out of the way, the very troubled AC Milan will be hosting the very entertaining Atalanta. The story of the week from San Siro has been stories of Leonardo Bonucci wanting to jump ship.

That pattern continued on Friday with Tuttosport writing that the stumbling stopper had been in contact with Antonio Conte. True, say Milan, but not about a move with club’s overstressed PR department talking about “dark forces” at play undermining Milan. Head to beIN SPORTS 4 at 11:45AM ET to see if the dark forces of Milan’s defense will be the one undermining the club.

And don’t forget the huge matter of Juventus taking on Roma – second against fourth – which wraps up a sizzler Saturday at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT. beIN SPORTS is serving up a Serie A taster on Friday with Chievo hosting Bologna on beIN SPORTS 3 at 11:45AM ET and Cagliari taking on Fiorentina straight after.

