Sports Burst – The Ney-where Man

By Tim Stannard

1) Paperwork politics holding up Neymar switch

Well, that must have been a bit of an awkward conversation. Neymar had been secured, presented, send up the Eiffel Tower but there was one last bit of information that had to be passed over to the PSG bosses. “Er, we can’t actually play him yet.” Cue baguettes being dropped on the floor.

That was the reason why Neymar played no part in PSG’s Ligue Un opener against Amiens…and it could well be the reason why the footballer is going to be absent from Sunday’s away trip to Guingamp. The problem is paperwork, and some foot-dragging by La Liga – an organization that was not enamored by the whole Neymar buying himself out of his contract business.

The Spanish league has yet to send the required paperwork on Neymar’s deal to their French counterparts. And unless those documents are filed / sent / faxed / sent by pigeon, then Neymar remains in limbo for another week. Both the French Ligue and PSG have complained over the delay from a still sulking Spain, but currently to no avail. If the matter is not resolved by Thursday night then no Neymar no Guingamp.

2) Barça set for long battle with Liverpool over Coutinho

Speaking of lengthy, drawn-out waits that relate to Neymar. Sort of. Barcelona’s hopes of a swift deal with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho look like they have gone up the chimney like some ash, or something.

The Catalan club was hoping that the Brazilian would put in a transfer request with the Anfield outfit to speed the purchase along, but that hasn’t materialized meaning a protracted negotiation with Liverpool who are a) in no mood to sell, b) aware that Barcelona have about $263 million freshly deposited in the bank.

Players currently out injured ahead of the Premier League opening day:

Sanchez - Abdominal

Barkley - Groin

Van Dijk - Foot

Coutinho - Back pic.twitter.com/hyv1HVnEU0 — Coral (@Coral) August 9, 2017

Another transfer target for Barcelona is Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund. Unfortunately for the Catalan club, the news was not great there either on Wednesday with Barca being told that the striker would cost $175 million.

Tune into the Summer XTRA at 12PM ET / 9PM PT for a look at why when Barcelona buy big, they tend to buy bad.

3) Mahrez move to Roma back on

Transfer Tracker time – starting off with an off-on-off-on-off-on affair between Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Roma. An offer could be made by the Serie A side of just over $40m which might well be enough to seal the deal.

Looks like Patrik Schick will get a summer move after all. Having failed a medical with Juventus earlier this summer, the Sampdoria striker is set to take a test with Inter now, ahead of a proposed deal.

And Alexis Sanchez?…Actually, Sports Burst just hasn’t got the energy to go there. But go to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook live Transfer Tracker show live at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT and they will be happy to bring you up to date.

4) Wayde Van Niekirk continues hunt for London double

Wayde Van Niekirk did what he does best on Tuesday by winning the 400 meters gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London. The South African is now working on a double with the 200 meters. And it was great news for the USA with a gold in the pole vault for Sam Kendricks.

Wednesday’s highlights see Mo Farah in the 5000 meters heats, a few days after winning the 10,000 meters title. Another USA v Jamaica race is in the offing in the women’s 400 meters. Allyson Felix is taking on Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Genie Bouchard was bounced out of the Rogers Cup in the first round on Tuesday. Venus Williams in back in action on Wednesday. Coverage starts live on beIN SPORTS from 11AM ET / 8AM PT.

