Sports Burst - The New MSN

By Tim Stannard

1) PSG plan new-look MSN

Messi, Suarez, Neymar. The MSN. So, 2015. So retro.

There is a new MSN being planned and assembled by PSG and it could conceivably rival and surpass the original cast in terms of goals should the trio come together. Especially as this version will be playing in Ligue Un. No offense Troyes and Guingamp.

With Neymar already added to the roster of the Parisian club, Tuesday’s stories are all over the rather thrilling notion of Kylian Mbappe and Alexis Sanchez joining the Brazilian in the City of Light which would probably complete the most insane bit of transfer business in the universe ever. Not easy to deliver, but the same was said of Neymar leaving Barcelona.

Mbappe was left on the bench by Monaco at the weekend “for club reasons” – heavily linked to PSG since - while Sanchez was missing for Arsenal due to a back injury. Ahem. The Chilean is now reportedly in Paris for talks which could see an Mbappe, Sanchez, Neymar axis by the end of August and leave Barcelona staring rather gloomily at Paulinho and Gerard Deulofeu.

2) Barca’s avengers assemble after Super Cup slump

Actually, that may not be completely fair in terms of the Camp Nou club.

According to Barcelona paper ‘Sport’ reinforcements are on the way in the form of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele who are both being more than strident in their unwillingness to hang around at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Indeed, Coutinho is missing out on Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying clash between Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit with Hoffenheim due to the ubiquitous injuries that seems to be plaguing such players, whilst Dembele is not even in a position to be ‘injured’ having been indefinitely suspended by his club.

Barça looking to speed things up in the transfer market https://t.co/t4xDKMu5cH — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 14, 2017

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT to find out the latest on both these players and catch all the best Champions League action of the day. Indeed, those of you lucky enough to be residing in Canada can see Qarabag against Copenhagen from 11:55AM ET / 8:55AM PT followed directly by Young Boys against CSKA.

3) Zidane sees nothing wrong with Ronaldo’s ref rumble

Sports Burst is going to have to remind Coach Zizou of a couple of things. The Frenchman is still learning the ropes after all, and was never that good with the concept of not shoving people on a football pitch business.

Cristiano Ronaldo pushed a referee on Sunday at the Camp Nou. It was not fake news. The punishment for that is a ban of between four and 12 matches. The Real Madrid man got four (plus one for the red card) – the minimum. But Zinedine Zidane was all with the complaining in Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup clash. “To think that Cristiano will not play for five games, there is something wrong.”

Zidane: "How could they give Cristiano five games for that?" https://t.co/pTa0vd1bip pic.twitter.com/IbjyHxu9Iw — AS English (@English_AS) August 15, 2017

Dani Carvajal was a little more forceful of his assessment of the punishment handed out to CR7. “We are screwed” shrugged the bearded wing-marauder not showing too much confidence in Isco or Marco Asensio to fill the Ronaldo void, as it were.

4) Premier League considering closing transfer window early

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

West Ham United might be behind the biggest move of the day with a push towards signing Sccchppporting midfielder, William Carvalho. Nikola Kalinic is expected in Milan in Thursday to sign for the San Siro outfit, just in time for the Serie A kick off – exclusive to beIN SPORTS of course.

Colombian defender, Davinson Sanchez, may not be on the way to Real Madrid or Chelsea as thought. But instead, it could be Tottenham moving in for the Ajax stopper.

However, this kind of post season signing might well be coming to an end in the EPL as there are talks for a vote to prevent any kind of player purchase once the season starts in England, despite footballers still being allowed to leave. That move is thought to help prevent the kind of disruption by the likes of Mr Sanchez and Coutinho.

PL clubs to vote on closing window - no buys allowed once season begins

