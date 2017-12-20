Sports Burst – The New Clasico King

By Tim Stannard

1) Griezmann steals Clasico wind in Spain

It's official. Antoine Griezmann has reached the elite level of global sports - the top table, the fancy part of the fridge…the Hamptons of soccer.

The Frenchman has not necessarily achieved this for his football prowess - Griezmann has been more Atletico 'Meh'drid this season - but in the sense that any story involving the player makes huge headlines.

It happened a week ago when Atleti boss, Diego Simeone, announced that he was free to leave the Rojiblancos whenever he wanted. Unfortunately, Griezmann was pure click-bait again over the weekend with his choice of costume for a 1980s-themed party.

And it’s Griezmann splattering the front pages in Spain – even with a Clasico just days away – due to a slip of the tongue of a Barcelona director saying that the Catalan club have been in contact with the footballer’s entourage over a move. No Bueno according to FIFA rules. Atletico reported the case, Barca denied the contact – the club potentially faces two transfer window bans.

What’s more, Wednesday’s AS is reporting that the chance of a move for Griezmann to Barcelona is off, off, off and Manchester United is a near done deal for the summer.

Antoine Griezmann – the official Wind-Stealer of the Clasico

2) Ronaldo in training exile as Iniesta acts

Speaking of all things Clasico – without Griezmann in sight – and Cristiano Ronaldo has trained once again away from the group, although it is not thought there is anything seriously wrong with CR7. Yet. Just putting it out there. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos noted on Tuesday night that Real Madrid are “obliged to win.” Fair point.

Over in Camp Nou country, Jordi Alba also trained away from the group after Barcelona returned after a few days away. Although it is not thought there is anything serious wrong with the left back. Yet. Just putting it out there

Andres Iniesta showed off his laudable acting skills along with Marco Asensio in a bit of Hollywood cross promotion, while Kevin Egan toured the Spanish capital for beIN SPORTS as part of our extensive Clasico coverage which includes a chat with the man who once ran Real Madrid. Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET /4PM PT.

But before that, the long weekend of La Liga continues with two matches on beIN SPORTS Espanyol as Getafe host the very troubled Las Palmas at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT followed by a sizzler and Real Sociedad saying goodbye to LA-bound Carlos Vela whilst taking on Sevilla at the same time.

3) Axis of Excellence returns for PSG in Wednesday Caen-Caen

It’s Neymar time!

Yes, an even bigger treat for a Wednesday as the Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe Axis of Excellence is dusted off for a Ligue Un clash with Caen. Catch that game live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT with the rest of Ligue Un’s finest fare over on CONNECT including Lyon at Toulouse.

The League Cup quarter-finals are continuing in England. Arsenal and Manchester City passed through to the final four on Tuesday. Chelsea host Bournemouth while Bristol City are looking after Manchester United with the Championship high-fliers looking to pull off an upset.

The German Cup is also in action and the more than substantial clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund…and there’s more? Indeed there is, with the Italian Cup. Top tips include Juventus hosting Genoa – Guiseppe Rossi might make his debut for Genoa while Roma takes on Torino.

The XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT has you covered with the best of the action from around the grounds.

4) Valencia deny Guedes deal as Arsenal track Lozano

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Valencia have shot down one of the transfer stories of the week by denying that a permanent deal has been done with PSG winger, Goncalo Guedes, who is currently on loan at the Mestalla club and doing rather well, to boot.

There is some stirring going on in Italy with Paolo Dybala apparently being told by is brother / agent that "Neymar will go to Madrid and you are the very player to replace him." The Argentinean forward is already out of favor with the Juve bosses and that story is not going to help matters.

Err, Eden Hazard to Manchester United anyone? Thought not, but one paper in England thinks so. However, a move for Mexican star, Hirving Lozano, to Arsenal looks very doable says Super Deportivo.

Get even more juicy stuff on the XTRA Social on the beIN SPORTS Facebook page, live at 1PM ET / 10PM PT. Perfect fare to become that water cooler wizard.

