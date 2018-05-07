Sports Burst - The Last Clasico

By Tim Stannard

VAR set to kill of Clasico fun

For hardcore fans of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the actual score-line of El Clasico is largely irrelevant. In fact, it’s almost forgotten.

Instead, the individual elements of this eternal series of clashes between Spain’s Big Two are remembered like episodes from Friends, focusing on off-the-ball incidents and perceived refereeing sleights. The one when Messi kicked the ball into the stands. The one where Ronaldo hushed the crowd. The one when Sergio Ramos went mad. Again.

But Sunday’s El Clasico clash is likely to be the last of its kind. Once again, most of the Monday headlines on both sides of the divide surround the referee, Hernandez Hernandez. Marca (in the Real Madrid court) is suggesting that Leo Messi was telling the referee to buck his Barcelona-favoring ideas up, forcing a couple of decisions to go against Madrid in the course of the game. ‘A big Clasico, but little refereeing,” grumbled AS overlooking a probable red card for Gareth Bale.

In Barcelona, it’s the complete opposite with fans and the media moaning that the Catalan club should have had the aforementioned penalty, Gareth Bale should have been sent off and Sergio Ramos was being mean throughout the whole game.

The result was largely overlooked – 2-2 as it happens - but this Clasico is set to be the last of its kind with the video assistant referee (VAR) being introduced into La Liga next season to ruin all the fun. Instead of jostles and rows, many of the encounters will be dominated with man in the middle staring into middle space with his finger in his ear for five minutes after every controversial call. And the day after el Clasico? Get ready for more chat about the weather at work.

Barca president hints at grab for Griezmann

With an unbeaten record in La Liga intact and defeat avoided against Real Madrid in the Camp Nou, a buoyant Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, decided to go a bit Rudy Giuliani on Sunday night by hitting the airwaves and going off in all manner of different directions - directions that he will probably have to roll back on Monday.

One of those journeys into the land of revelations plonked on Antoine Griezmann with news that will certainly interest Atletico Madrid, the club that currently owns the Frenchman.

While first saying that he doesn’t talk about other team’s footballers, Bartomeu then revealed that this was not exactly the case. "I saw Griezmann one day on holiday. We met with his agent, yes. It was in October.” This continues to fuel the fire that the 27-year-old is heading to the Camp Nou this summer to ratchet up spending by the La Liga giant to upwards of half-of-billion-dollars in 12 months, after the money forked out on Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Unai Emery to reveal more secrets of PSG’s past

Time to look forward and not back, up and not down, in and not out.

After scorching some earth on his long way out the PSG exit over the weekend, Unai Emery should be giving even more revelations on Monday, talking ahead of the Coupe de France final on Tuesday against the minnows of Les Herbiers – live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Tuesday also sees a huge day in relegation battle in the Premier League with Swansea City taking on Southampton. The winner could all but condemn the other to the second division along with West Brom.

