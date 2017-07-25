Sports Burst – The Galactico Apprentice

By Tim Stannard

1) Reports of Real Madrid move for Mbappe

Of course, Kylian Mbappe is a fantastic player with an extraordinary future potentially ahead of the forward. Sports Burst is not completely clueless. But technically speaking the Monaco forward has only been playing in top flight football for half a season, with just 17 starts for the Ligue Un outfit.

But those appearances along with the 15 league goals and dazzling displays in the Champions League are apparently enough for Real Madrid to break the world transfer record. By some margin.

That’s the story being run by Marca on Tuesday morning with the paper declaring that “an agreement in principle” has been made between the two teams for the sale of the French international intern at a cost of over $217m, smashing last summer’s top total set by Paul Pogba’s move from Juventus to Manchester United.

2) Ronaldo wind stolen as confirms his Real Madrid future

Poor Cristiano Ronaldo is having his wind completely stolen this summer.

The Neymar-to-PSG-or-not-saga – more on that in a sec – has pretty much made everyone forget those stories from the beginning of the silly season that CR7 was leaving in the club in a huff over the footballer’s tax evasion charges.

On Tuesday, Marca had a scoop from the player indicating that Ronaldo was confirming that he was set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Doing it again would be fine," revealed Ronaldo on achieving the same level of success with Real Madrid as last year.

Unfortunately, this headline-grabber has been someone bumped into the ‘by-the-way’ news department by the Kylian Mbappe story. But SB still has a spot for you in its column and heart, Cristiano, the forgotten man of summer.

3) No news is still news on Neymar

It must be a heck of a day when Neymar is bumped down the pecking order into third spot.

But that’s the way that Tuesday appears to be rolling. As it stands, there is absolutely nothing new to report from day 8. Barcelona have not said anything, PSG have not said anything – but they may later on Tuesday evening in the States – and Neymar himself has not said anything.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill. That suggests that Neymar is still mulling over what to do – locker room pressure bearing down – and is concerned on whether PSG can actually afford his deal which could come close to half a billion dollars eventually. Decisions, decisions, decisions.

On the Barcelona-buying-someone front, local press reports that club officials are in London to try and secure the purchase of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, which could well cost up to $100m – to be funded by Neymar’s move to PSG? The plot thickens.

4) Man City and Chelsea in free spending frenzy

TRANSFER TRACKER! Time for everything else is what is turning out to be a bit of a transfer Tuesday. Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City anyone? Seems a little pointless considering the forward line that Pep has, but there you go.

Chelsea’s war chest has been fattened a little reportedly with another $200m made available to compete with the likes of…Manchester City, for example.

