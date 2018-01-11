Sports Burst – The Colombian Camp Nou King

By Tim Stannard

1) Barcelona bring in Yerry Mina to begin player clear out

One-by-one, Barcelona are ruining everyone’s favorite topic of conversation in the sizzling world of soccer – transfer nonsense.

Firstly, the signing of Philippe Coutinho killed off 46% of the total chat. And now another 11% has been lost with the Camp Nou club confirming that they have struck a deal to sign hefty Colombian centerback, Yerry Mina, from Palmeiras for a fee of $14.1 million. The accord is for the remainder of this season and five more with a buy out clause of $120 million.

The arrival of the South American will almost certainly see the swift departure of another, with Javier Mascherano ending his Barcelona odyssey by heading off to the Chinese Super League to join Hebei Fortune. The exits of Rafinha, Aleix Vidal, Arda Turan and Gerard Deulofeu are all expected to follow before the transfer window doth close.

2) Ancelotti rumored to be new boss on Arsenal bench

Arsenal are still making the news on Thursday, now that everyone has woken up from Wednesday’s EFL Cup goalless affair against Chelsea.

Two stories – one more unbelievable than the other, although it is difficult to work out, which is which. The Italian press is reporting that Carlo Ancelotti is being lined up as the next Arsenal boss this summer, although it feels like Wenger will be hanging on in North London until the next ice age.

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a 4-year deal to take over at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger finally leaves the club... [Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/hFqvHqRsNd — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) January 11, 2018

The other is the Frenchman’s tremendously optimistic claim that Alexis Sanchez might remain an Arsenal player past this summer, when the Chilean’s deal runs out. "I have no problem if he signs with us now or in June,” claimed Wenger. That’s nice.

Meanwhile, it is reported that it could cost Liverpool an extra $20m to bring forward the signing of RB Leipzig forward, Naby Keita, from next summer to January.

3) Gabigol going, going, gone

Transfer tracker time!

Well, the whole of Sports Burst today has largely been about transfers, so here’s what else is juicing the gossip wheels today. The incredibly misnamed Gabigol is set for a move back to Brazil with Santos after flopping spectacularly with both Inter and Benfica.

Kevin Trapp says that he wants to stay at PSG, although Javier Pastore reportedly wants a quick exit to help boost his World Cup squad chances with Argentina.

And Yokohama FC striker, Kazuyoshi Miura, has signed a new deal with the second division club. Not all that exciting on paper, but bear in mind that the former Japanese international is entering his 33rd season in the game at the age of 51. Get back out there, Bobo!

4) Serena reveals tough times after birth of child

Serena Williams has once again proved that she is not of this earth with a tough tale of her pregnancy, birth and early motherhood experiences which would be enough to cope with on its own, but the tennis great was even able to contemplate playing in the Australian Open, whose opening round draw was made today.

