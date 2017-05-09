Sports Burst – The Bernabeu Hillbillies

By Tim Stannard

1) Class war breaks out ahead of Madrid derby

Wednesday’s Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid is more than a little dry in terms of saucy storylines, what with the Santiago Bernabeu side going into the second-leg semifinal clash with a 3-0 win. So, a big round of applause is needed for both the Rojiblancos and also Sergio Ramos for fine attempts at making things a little more picante.

Atletico have been running the fist-pumping campaign that the Vicente Calderon supporters are salt-of-the-earth types, working 29 hour shifts in factories before watching their beloved club and that their players will represent these blue-collar values in attempting to “pull a PSG” by turning around this deficit against their Trump Tower-living gilded opposition.

But Sergio Ramos is not having any of it. Oh no. Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the following day’s clash, the Madrid man hooted that “there's a perception that all of us [at Real Madrid] were born in Beverly Hills. Yet there are people from the streets here too and we have principles and good manners.”

Meanwhile, Coach Zizou was focused on keeping it real with the club's tactics on Wednesday. And they aren't complicated. "We are going to try to score and win," announced Real Madrid's French mastermind.

2) Monaco’s mission impossible

But Sports Burst is getting a little ahead of itself here, as there is some Champions League business to attend to on Tuesday.

Monaco are in Turin to take on Juventus with their own version of Mission Impossible. The French side are 2-0 down already in the clash and with all the fire power in the world, will find it tough going against an obstinate and admirably competent Juventus, football’s equivalent of a high-achieving senior accountant at an auditing firm.

For Monaco's Portuguese coach, Leonardo Jardim, it's all about the Zen of the occasion - "we will have to attack with our minds free of bad thoughts."

3) Coutinho pushes for Camp Nou crossing

Having watched Real Madrid begin to make moves with apparent future swoops for Vinicius Jnr and Theo Hernandez, Barcelona are settling in for the summer too. And the big money move looks like being for Liverpool’s Brazilian forward, Coutinho. Barcelona-based ‘Sport’ are pitching that the footballer wants a move, all that is required now is for the right price – potentially $100m – to lure the footballer away from Liverpool.

Barcelona-based 'Sport' are pitching that the footballer wants a move, all that is required now is for the right price – potentially $100m – to lure the footballer away from Liverpool.

4) Bouchard reveals motivations in epic Sharapova win

For once, a sporting event very much lived up to the hype. With cherries on top.

Genie Bouchard’s clash with Maria Sharapova in the Mutua Madrid Open on Monday was quite the three-hour epic with the Canadian beating the player that she had previously branded a ‘cheat’ for doping. And from what Bouchard said after the game, the player was not alone in wanting to dish out what she perceived to be justice in the 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory.

"Some girls in the locker room were coming up to me and really wishing me good luck which doesn't normally happen,” revealed Bouchard in what sounds like a grim life on the WTA tour.

The Canadian is just one of those that will continue to take pride of place in Madrid.

