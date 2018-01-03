Sports Burst - The Beast Is Back!

By Tim Stannard

1) Diego Costa back in business for Atletico Madrid

Thunk…thunk….thunk….cruuuuuuuuuunch!

And there go Atletico Madrid, La Liga’s version of an armor-plated, weapons-armed robot floor cleaner that may not be entirely sure of the living room floor layout but will hammer its way through a table rather than become wedged underneath.

That cleaner now has enhanced firepower with Diego Costa making The Return to Atletico, after having to sit out the first half of the season after a move from Chelsea due to a registration ban for the Rojiblancos. Yep, soccer is that complicated these days.

🔴⚪🔴🔙 Atleti is back!💪Tomorrow, we’re going to play our first match of the year!

🆚 #LleidaAtleti

🕖7 p.m. CET

🗣 #AúpaAtleti #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/zsSYStQ2mC — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 2, 2018

Hulk Smash Costa – still one of the best number nines in the world – is expected to send the defenders of third tier Lleida flying in all directions at some point during Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash, with Diego Simeone announcing that the footballer will be in the squad as well as another new signing, Vitolo. Costa won’t just be handy in Wednesday’s game, but also in a La Liga title push with an ever-persistent Atletico getting a huge boost to take advantage of any slip from Barcelona at the top of the table.

You can catch The Return of Diego Costa live on beIN SPORTS at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT followed by two more clashes as Las Palmas host Valencia and Cadiz take on Sevilla in an Andalusian derby that sees the first game for Sevilla under new boss, Vincenzo Montella. Catch the best of the action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

2) Dembele returns to Barcelona fold

The week could be one of the big comeback in Spain as Ousmane Dembele, last seen costing a lot of money and then limping off a football pitch in Getafe in September, could be making his return for Barcelona in the Catalan club’s tricky away clash against Celta Vigo. The world awaits the squad list. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS on Thursday at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

The other big news shaking the Camp Nou club remains – as ever – the possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. The English press claims that the Anfield outfit want a cool $180 million for the Brazilian. And that has not put off Barcelona-based daily, Sport, booming on Wednesday’s front page that the move is “very, very, very close”.

Catch the best transfer gossip on our Facebook show XTRA Social live at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

3) Zizou probed on Benzema absence

Over in Madrid, and the eternal soap opera of Real Madrid continues.

Coach Zizou was being probed on all manner of topics, one of which was whether Karim Benzema injured himself somehow whilst on vacation or during el Clasico. The Frenchman asserted that the knack occured was whilst playing football -"it was after the match that he was affected, although he didn't know exactly what was wrong.”

Zidane was also asked about some potential winter window signings, either in goal or up front. And the Real Madrid man could not have been more enigmatic and French had he tried. "Someone might come, but they also might not.” So that’s a ‘no’ then. Go Team Borja Mayoral!

Real Madrid travel to second division side Numancia in a Copa del Rey clash that is live on beIN SPORTS on Thursday at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. And tune into the XTRA for all the latest news at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Arsenal continue hunt for fifth-placed cup

The Premier League carries on its own footballing version of Survivor with the second-to-last game of the holiday period. And it’s a curious one with Arsenal taking on Chelsea - and both sides basically sniffing after scraps.

Matters are so bad for the Gunners that a win is needed against Chelsea just to move into fifth - the glory days of the fourth-placed trophy are way in the past for Arsene Wenger.

However, most topics surrounding Arsenal these days are the immediate future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - both out of contract in the summer, and sort of on the market in the winter. Chelsea - a potential destination for the Chilean forward - are at in the Emirates looking for a victory that would really make the title race a doozy with the gap on Manchester City potentially cut to a mere 14 points.

