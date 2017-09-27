Sports Burst – Smells Like Team Spirit

By Tim Stannard

1) Neymar v Cavani v Bayern Munich in Champions League challenge

Traditional footballing tactics dictate that hacking down an opposition player in the penalty area is a bad idea – unless the spot kick-taker for the aforementioned opposition happens to be Roberto Soldado. In that case, all good.

But Bayern Munich – a team very much in need of some pep in their step after stumbling in the Bundesliga – might want to go rogue and do a number on Kylian Mbappe early into Wednesday’s Champions League colossus of a game to see the awarding of a PSG penalty. Best case scenario – Edinson Cavani and Neymar fight over the ball, have to be separated and the whole team dynamic breaks down.

But it’s the team spirit of both sides in Wednesday’s stand-out Champions League clash that is going to be most under the microscopte. Can PSG hold it together in a competition which is very much a prime target for the club’s owners after bringing in Neymar and Mbappe? And will Bayern cast aside a dissenting hoodoo against Carlo Ancelotti with an outstanding away win? Here we are now, entertain us.

2) Mathieu in unhappy Barcelona reunion

But that’s not the only big-cheese affair in Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are hosting Chelsea in their fancy new stadium. To be honest, it could be painful to watch with a goalless draw being the most likely affair in this grind-fest. Barcelona are off to Portugal to take on Sporting and will have a reunion with Jeremy Mathieu in the opposition back line. “Friends is a strong word,” was what the Frenchman said when reflecting on his time at the Camp Nou, so that game should be fun for him.

🔊 Valverde: "Sporting is a strong team. Last season they had a great campaign and they are doing really well" #SportingBarça pic.twitter.com/O9VLM9AxIf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2017

That clash is live on beIN SPORTS in Canada from 2:30PM ET /11:30AM PT. Over on Connect, the Old Lady of Juventus is getting out of her armchair to face Olimpiakos – and the chattering point from that clash is whether the increasingly outcast Gonzalo Higuain will get a start or not. “He remains an important player for us,” was the assurance from Massimiliano Allegri.

3) Varane is latest in Real Madrid renewal rumble

Time to pivot back to some Real Madrid news and while the world is still scratching its head on questions over a new contract for Cristiano Ronaldo - the footballer only recently signed another to 2124 (cryogenics and bio-mechanics involved) – the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have continued their process of deal renewals.

Wednesday saw the news breaking in Spain that Raphael Varane is having his contract extended to 2022 and will be have a press conference on Thursday in what could be a sparsely-attended affair. The news follows hot on the heels of new deals for Isco, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Marcos Llorente, Dani Carvajal Isco. Marco Asension could be next up.

4) Werner recovered from raucous RB experience

Good news, Timo Werner is feeling better. The RB Leipzig striker was forced to withdraw from Tuesday’s Champions League date with Turkish side, Besiktas after just 32 minutes due to the noise from the home fans. And this is despite playing with ear plugs. “I could not focus on the match,” was the complaint from the German. His club have now confirmed that he is “feeling better.”

Timo Werner becomes the 1st player to be subbed off because he couldn't cope with the fans noise #Beşiktaş #12thMan pic.twitter.com/tHq3gOz2Ij — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) September 26, 2017

The switch might just fuel rumors of the hotshot striker heading to quieter surroundings in the future…Arsenal perhaps. Remember that beIN SPORTS is the proud home of the Turkish Super Lig – but remember to turn your TV to mute for some of the games. Could get painful.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time