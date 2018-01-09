Sports Burst – Ronaldo’s Hazard Lights

By Tim Stannard



1) Zidane faces overbooking with Hazard arrival

She loves me, she loves me not, she loves me, she loves me not…

Coach Zizou is going to be picking away at the petals of dozens of flowers over the summer – providing the Frenchman lasts into February as coach of Real Madrid – as there are some tough decisions that will have to be made at the Santiago Bernabeu. One player might be removed from the Bernabeu, United Airlines style.

French radio is reporting that Eden Hazard is done and dusted to jump ship from Chelsea to Real Madrid. The attacking midfielder has turned down renewal offers at Stamford Bridge, idolizes Zidane and has the dream to play for Real Madrid. But how does the forward playing who favors hugging the left replace? Ronaldo, the forward player who favors hugging the left…or Gareth Bale, the forward player who favors hugging the left? And what about Marco Asensio and Isco? Two forward players who can barely get a gig at Real Madrid this season?

First world problems indeed, but pressing for a team that is 16 points behind Barcelona and spinning in ever-decreasing circles. Find out what MLS legend, Carlos Ruiz thinks on the XTRA at 7PM ET as the team looks ahead to Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Numancia on Wednesday.

2) Chaos Costa returns for Atletico Madrid

Speaking of the Copa del Rey, Atletico Madrid are back in business and that means Diego Costa time! Forget the fact that the Rojiblancos are 4-0 up from the first leg against lower league Lleida, the game is all about what the heck the returning loon will do next.

Game one saw Costa score with his first shot and get injured soon after. Game two, saw Costa score with his first shot, get into numerous scuffles, elbow an opposition in the head and get ejected from the pitch.

Game three? Anything goes really but we could be into the realms of Game of Thrones style dragon violence. Tune into beIN SPORTS from 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT for Atletico Madrid taking on Lleida followed by Valencia against Las Palmas, a tie finely balanced at 1-1 from the first leg.

The EFL Cup is also in action with a first leg semi-final clash between Manchester City and Bristol City. Catch the best of the day’s action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

3) Rakitic to bale out Camp Nou

Transfer Tracker time!

Ivan Rakitic has reportedly noted that Philippe Coutinho’s arrival sees his Barca goose cooked at the Camp Nou and is looking for an escape to either Arsenal, Liverpool or Juventus. Alexis Sanchez heading to Manchester City is apparently ever closer says the English press.

The Rumour Mill: Rakitic to leave Barcelona for Arsenal, Juventus or Liverpool? By @Simon_Burnton https://t.co/hB7bENuPSb — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 9, 2018

Napoli are set to show that they mean business in the Serie A title race with a reported bit for Bologna striker, Simone Verdi. The forward’s agent says decisions will be taken when the player returns from the winter break. Verdi has six goals and five assists this season.

Fake news! That’s the concept of Mauro Icardi taking a secret medical ahead of a Real Madrid move this January according to his people…or is it? Just saying.

Head to our beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 1PM ET / 10AM PT where Kevin Egan and Ray Hudson will run through the juiciest stories of the day. 4) Nuclear war temporarily averted