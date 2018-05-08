Sports Burst – Ronaldo Will Be Ready



By Tim Stannard





Zidane promises Ronaldo recovery in time for Champions League final



Overlooked amongst the post-Clasico kerfuffle over fouls, penalty calls and who should have been carded was poor Cristiano Ronaldo getting quite the whack while scoring his goal for Real Madrid.



Indeed, the ankle knock might well see the footballer sidelined for the remainder of the La Liga season which has three more matches to run. And that’s not just rampant newspaper speculation, but the words of Coach Zizou himself who spoke on Tuesday ahead of the team’s league clash with Sevilla the following day.



However, barring any unforeseen incidents, the Real Madrid coach is promising that all the walking wounded – including Isco and Dani Carvajal – will be ready for the Champions League three-peat chase in Kiev on 26th May. "Everyone will be available for the final, I'm telling you, 150%," promised the French boss.





Looking back at Sunday’s battle with Barcelona. Zidane was less than keen to chew over all the he-said, she-said aspects of the post-Clasico landscape – “there's a lot of talk but it won't change, we drew and it's over.”



Good luck with that.



Real Madrid is taking on Sevilla an attempting to snatch second place in the standings from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 3:15PM ET / 12:15AM PT. That is preceded by Barcelona looking to remain unbeaten in La Liga with the visit of Villarreal to the Camp Nou live on beIN SPORTS at 1:50PM ET / 10:50AM PT.







PSG faces David v Goliath battle in French Cup final



As ever, Sports Burst is getting ahead of itself as there is some business to be taken care of in France with the French Cup final.



PSG is looking to make it four wins in a row and in theory it should be a doddle with the opponents being Les Herbiers, a team from the bottom rung of the professional game in France. PSG boss, Unai Emery, has happily promised to pay his team’s opponents full respect by thrashing them. See how that plan unfolds live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.



The Premier League is serving up a clash that could be worth a good $100m to the winner. Swansea is hosting Southampton in a game between the sides third and fourth from bottom. A victory for either could be enough to survive and continue enjoying the riches of the EPL. And in a side-effect, anything but a draw will see WBA relegated, despite a valiant late battle against the drop under Darren Moore.



Tune into the XTRA for a look back at the day’s best action and a big Wednesday to come across Europe, with Carlos Ruiz.



Money talks for FIFA in 2026 World Cup bid promise



Away from the heady world of club football and the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup is heating up. There are two groups looking for the right to host the competition – Morocco and a joint bid from the US, Mexico and Canada.



The latter has suffered over the past week with President Donald Trump making not-so-veiled threats against countries that do not vote in North America’s direction – very much against FIFA’s no political interference stance. However, US Soccer president, Carlos Cordeiro, is leading with what will get the voters back on track in terms of motivation – money.



Speaking on Tuesday, Cordeiro claims that a World Cup in the tri-nation region will bring $11 billion in profits to FIFA. And that kind of money talks. The US Soccer head also pleaded for politics to be left out of the decision - "we are asking that we be judged, not on the politics of the moment, but on the merits of our bid."





King James reaches conference finals



LeBron James continued his march through the NBA play-offs on Tuesday night, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to another victory against the Toronto Raptors to win the series 4-0. The 76ers hit back against the Boston Celtics to save their series and bring it to 3-1.



Double clinching possible on Wednesday night. Victories for the Houston Jazz and Golden State Warriors will move them through to the Western Conference finals.



Top class tennis action continues on beIN SPORTS with the best WTA players in action. Monica Puig of Puerto Rico has fallen to Petra Kvitova in the day’s early play from Spain.





