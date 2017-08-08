By Tim Stannard

1) Ronaldo makes Real Madrid return against Manchester United

Skullduggery and supra-natural abilities will be the themes of Tuesday's European Super Cup clash in Macedonia between Real Madrid and Manchester United, the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League titles respectively.

First, the skullduggery. And of course, Jose Mourinho is behind that with the Portuguese coach continuing his summer long wooing of Gareth Bale. In Monday's press conference, Mourinho did the coaching equivalent of a duck-face, gym selfie in fitness-wear to tempt Madrid's Welshman. "If he plays (on Tuesday) then Madrid want him. If not then we will be waiting for him on the other side," announced the Portuguese provoker.

Bale's role in the game will be under scrutiny for the showpiece event as will Cristiano Ronaldo who looks set to play some minutes in the clash against his old team, despite returning to club duty on Saturday. "He is as fit as the day of the Champions League final," beamed Coach Zizou who refused to get drawn into the whole tax, leaving the club issue.

2) Barca start Coutinho capture

Philippe Coutinho is coming!

That's the message from Spanish daily 'Sport' that is predicting that the move for the Brazilian forward to the Camp Nou is just "hours away". In theory, everything is just hours away, including the sun engulfing planet Earth.

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona could be a matter of hours away https://t.co/39e0dd70Nx — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 8, 2017

But let's run with the story. A posse of Barcelona suits are reportedly in Liverpool armed with over $100m to tempt the Anfield club into letting an unpredictable and flighty player go who Barca feel is the natural replacement for Neymar. The question now for a reluctant Jurgen Klopp is whether take the cash and strengthen the squad or keep a footballer who is still Liverpool's star performer.

3) Bacca looks for new home from San Siro

And that potential spare Liverpool cash could be splurged on Southampton's Dutch defender, Virgil Van Dijk, who has handed in a transfer request.

A lack of minutes for Arda Turan in Barcelona's friendly clash with Chapecoense on Monday night might see the footballer looking for a return to Atletico Madrid, although the player would not be able to join for six months.

And poor Carlos Bacca. Milan want to offload the Colombian forward, but only loan offers are coming in. Reportedly.

#ACMilan want to sell Carlos Bacca, but it’s reported they’ve only received loan offers so far. https://t.co/tiRe4sCidn pic.twitter.com/l6rS0BEtfV — footballitalia (@footballitalia) August 8, 2017

4) Genie Bouchard makes Rogers Cup homecoming

An entertaining IAAF World Athletics Championships continues on Tuesday. Omar McLeod was the big winner on Monday in the 110-meter hurdles. Tuesday sees another one of the big stars of the sport in action with Wayde Van Niekerk in the 400 meters final, as the South African bids for a golden double paired with the 200 meters.

The Rogers Cup in tennis continues on Tuesday and beIN SPORTS is all over it with coverage continuing of the WTA tournament live from 11AM PT / 8AM ET. The biggest draw in the North American world is the Genie Bouchard’s first round game in her home tournament. That is currently scheduled for 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

