Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Wake-Up Call

By Tim Stannard

1) Napoli fans ensure sleepless night for Ronaldo

If you can't beat 'em on the pitch...then spend hours outside the hotel of the bad guys singing raucous songs and beeping car horns until the early hours of the morning.

That's always been the motto of Sports Burst in life, and that's very much case for Napoli in the visit of Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League clash, whose fans gathered outside Madrid’s team hotel to ensure that there would have been many a sleepless night.

📽 It was a restless night for @realmadriden thanks to Napoli fans 📽



👇



WATCH: https://t.co/xBVqP3zIw0 pic.twitter.com/6rpofbrbhP — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 7, 2017

The tie, which sees Real Madrid holding a 3-1 advantage, could be one of the most exciting in the history of the game if an exciting Napoli side can launch an incredible comeback. Or it could be over in mere seconds if Madrid score, something the Spanish side has managed to do in its previous 46 games in all competitions this season.

Could go either way, but the good people of Canada can watch this clash live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

2) Arsene Wenger promises fight from players in Bayern Munich battle

It’s that ‘let’s all laugh at Arsenal’ time of the year as the club’s traditional Champions League Last-16 exit is imminent. And whilst Arsene Wenger might have been able in the past to shrug off a calamitous defeat over two-legs with claims of supporters not understanding the true meaning of success, the French coach is on borrowed time this time around.

I can only imagine Arsenal feeling the same way you do before an exam you're absolutely screwed for, ahead of tonight's game. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Falling short in the Premier League combined with the 5-1 surrender against Bayern Munich in the first-leg means that another hefty setback could see the eventual end of Wenger at the Emirates despite stories of a two-year contract extension on the cards. "The players are ready to fight,” promised the Arsenal boss. Again.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best highlights and analysis of Tuesday’s Champions League action.

3) Enrique calls for Camp Nou caldron for PSG face-off

Now when Luis Enrique promises fighting talk from players there is generally good reason to believe the Barca boss.

The Catalan club needs to overturn a 4-0 deficit to PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday and a couple of dress rehearsals ahead of the game have seen that never-before task achieved. The problem was those run-throughs were against Sporting and Celta in La Liga who conceded 11 goals with just one scored. But neither were the French champions with all their fancy, schmanzy players as our Ray Hudson would say.

Nevertheless, a newly-inspired Enrique has boomed on Tuesday morning that “if they scored four, we can score six.” However, the task for the normally quiet Camp Nou crowed might be a little more challenging with the Barca boss asking the attending massive to be “hyper alert and hyper excited.” Good luck with that.

4) Xavi wants Barca boss role…but not yet

Staying on a Barcelona theme and whilst one manager was ruled in to replace Luis Enrique this week, with Max Allegri joining the throng, one outsider ruled himself out with Xavi Hernandez admitting that he would like a role with Barcelona one day…but not just yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti admits that - despite their last meeting - PSG are still not as strong as Barcelona - https://t.co/T72MQh10iX pic.twitter.com/HFQRLk23Oh — Goal (@goal) March 7, 2017

“Replacing Luis Enrique next season already is not possible. I have yet to pass my exams,” said the former Barca midfielder who is currently playing for Qatari side Al Sadd and plans to play on for another year. Xavi also said that PSG opponent, Marco Verratti, would be the perfect fit for the Camp Nou too. "Verratti is small just like me and he never loses the ball. His technique is incredible.”

5) Azarenka welcomes comeback queen Sharapova

It’s a year-ago to the day that Maria Sharapova admitted that she had failed a doping test at the Australian Open marking a positive for meldonium, claiming she was unaware it had been added to the banned list.

But the return of the Russian after suspension is just around the corner at the Stuttgart Open on April 24th and fellow WTA player, Victoria Azarenka, welcomes the return of the Russian superstar. “She has such a huge fan-base and obviously, that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do,” opined the Belarusian.

Walking into the weekend like 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1rOyacDq7s — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 5, 2017

Remember that beIN SPORTS is home to the WTA tour and will be bringing Sharapova’s comeback game to a screen near you.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.