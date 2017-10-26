Sports Burst – Real Madrid’s Twilight Zone

By Tim Stannard

1) Real Madrid face another Copa del Rey campaign curse

What with Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal drought in La Liga that sees the footballer as itchy and irritable as a puppy after a day romping in a flea-infested farmyard, Sports Burst was expecting the misfiring forward to be called up for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash against third-tier local minnows Fuenlabrada.

But ‘twas not to be for CR7 with Coach Zizou setting up a squad loaded with ‘future stars’ from the second-string Castilla side. Unfortunately for some, it is a group of footballers who could be playing for Thursday’s opponents sooner rather than later unless they deliver the goods on Thursday. Looking at you, Franchu Feuillassier.

Real Madrid’s record in the Copa del Rey has been remarkably luckless of late from fielding illegible players leading to expulsion to being knocked out by the likes of Alcorcon in the past. Indeed, Madrid have only won the tournament twice since 1993. Thursday’s opponents in the two-legged affair which takes place at the – wait for it – Fernando Torres stadium, are in the lower echelons of the La Liga pyramid but only a short city hop for Zidane’s Expendables.

Tune into beIN SPORTS for live coverage of 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM PT as Real Madrid get underway in a tournament that is like a black cat crossing the road and then breaking a mirror with a sledgehammer to the Bernabeu club in terms of luck.

2) Super Mario mulls Italy recall

The universe has been ever-so-slightly quieter of late, and that is mainly down to a lack of antics and outbursts from Super Mario Balotelli. That’s because the footballer has been knuckling down with Nice and trying to keep the Mediterranean outfit afloat whilst the rests of his teammates appear to be letting it sink.

Nice are currently in 14th in Ligue Un after three straight defeats but the club’s maverick Italian striker has been playing his part with five Ligue Un goals. Unfortunately, due to a mad red card moment from Neymar last weekend, the world will be deprived of a meeting between the pair as PSG face Nice in Friday’s beIN SPORTS football bonanza. “I wish he were in the game,” sighed Mario

It’s reported Mario Balotelli will not be called up for #Italy’s #WorldCup play-off, but Simone Zaza is on standby. https://t.co/r5htGYG1hJ pic.twitter.com/0xwOUSSLco — footballitalia (@footballitalia) October 26, 2017

The other matter on Balotelli’s mind was whether the footballer would receive an Italy call-up for the country’s World Cup play-off clash against Sweden. The current vibe is ‘probably not’. "If (Gian Piero Ventura) doesn't want to call me up, I'll always support the national team," said the newly-matured marksman.

3) Atlanta to continue play-off push in debut season as Fire extinguished

The MLS play-offs continue on Thursday with the league judging an entire season of performances on just the single, winner-takes-all clash.

Wednesday turned out to be rather brutal for Chicago Fire and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who were trashed 4-0 at home by the New York Red Bulls. Vancouver Whitecaps also had a hefty 5-0 win to make the earth move and then some for the San Jose Earthquakes.

Thursday’s clashes have the soccer story of the MLS season, Atlanta United, hosting the Columbus ‘Austin’ Crew while the Houston Dynamo are trying to continue a dramatic sporting week for the Texan city by hosting Sporting KC.

4) Astros go into orbit after late night classic

Game 2 of the World Series turned into an epic, extra innings slugfest between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in California. But it was the Texans who eventually came out on top to tie the series at 1-1 with a 7-6 win after a clash that saw eight homers. The action continues in Houston on Friday for Game 3.

In Wednesday’s NBA action, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost out to the Brooklyn Nets while the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in a home encounter. The NFL weekend gets underway on Thursday with the Miami Dolphins travelling to the Baltimore Ravens.

Thursday's action at the WTA Singapore finals has just wrapped up. And a relieved-looking Venus Williams has just pulled out a monster performance to defeat Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4 and puts down her remarkable stamina down to 'sunscreen and vegetables'. Venus now moves into the final four. The day's earlier game saw Jelena Ostapenko beat Karolina Pliskova, who had already qualified to the semifinals.

