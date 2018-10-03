Sports Burst - Real Madrid's Race To The Bottom

Critics out to hammer Madrid and Manchester

Wednesday starts with an existential crisis after the previous day's Champions League results. Which team is officially in the biggest crisis? And Sports Burst loves a crisis like it loved Ghost Whisperer.

The first contender is Manchester United - booed off the pitch by fans and Paul Scholes at Old Trafford after a stale goalless draw with Valencia and Jose Mourinho admitting that the team is lacking "the technical ability to build from the back." Which means an ability to pass the ball.

Next up, Real Madrid - a 1-0 defeat in Russia against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday sees the Spanish side without a goal in three games, their worst offensive drought in 11 years.

"Five hours and 19 minutes without scoring a goal," was the lament from the front cover of today's edition of Marca. Also the length of footballing time Julen Lopetegui has in charge of Real Madrid if Florentino is having a moody month.

Need help working out, who is in most trouble? Then the brand new Sports Burst living-breathing show is the place for you with our Gabrielle Amado and Kevin Egan trolling and trawling through the world of sport. Live on our Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Leo Messi and ten others take on Tottenham

So who could be next to hop on the big, bustling crisis bus?

Barcelona! That's who!

The short narrative here for those dipping in - Barcelona, flimsy at the back, misfiring up front and dependent entirely on the largesse of Leo Messi. That last part is not exactly new, to be fair.

#WednesdayWisdom -- Leo #Messi has scored more goals (20) and provided more assists (6) against English clubs in the @ChampionsLeague than against sides from any other nation. #SpursBarça pic.twitter.com/o7kpdQAQs7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 3, 2018

Barca is in London today to take on Tottenham Hotspur, a club that is its usual self - fans are not entirely sure what they are going to get from the team. Either a glorious, flowing performance or Spurs doing a 'Spurs' and crumbling when the going gets tough.

However, the visitors will be happy to see a hefty injury list for Tottenham which includes Christian Ericksen and Dele Alli amongst others. Harry Kane and the returning Hugo Lloris will be at Wembley though. Barcelona will be without the suspended and injured Samuel Umtiti.

Hipster heaven as Liverpool heads to Napoli in football fiesta

The Tottenham against Barcelona clash is not the only tasty Champions League sporting muffin today.

Liverpool is in Italy to take on Napoli in a clash that will see the lumberjack beards of hipsters being rubbed furiously in pleasure around the globe as Jurgen Klopp goes up against Carlo Ancelotti.

Elsewhere in Champions League action, PSG is playing a consonant-laden team formally known as Red Star Belgrade and will win 3-0. Atletico Madrid will be beating Bruges 1-0. And it won't be a fun experience.

Bundesliga leaders, Borussia Dortmund, will defeat Ligue Un lagards Monaco 5-1 and PSV and Inter will play out a goalless draw.

Catch the best of all the action and analysis with our Kevin Egan and Mr Christian Vieri in the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Copa Libertadores reaches crunch time and is Zlatan returning to Milan?

So, what else is cooking out there on Wednesday?

Well, Tuesday night's Copa Libertadores saw two teams move through to the semifinals. Pats on the back to Gremio and River Plate.

Palmeiras will be looking to join the pair on Wednesday with a clash against Colo-Colo where the Brazilian side is already 2-0 up from the quarterfinal first leg.

Gattuso: "We struggled in the first 25 minutes with Sassuolo. Our goal is to play compact. We always have to play as a team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic? It's his birthday, so greetings to him. I speak only about the players in my squad"#MilanOlympiacos — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 3, 2018

And here's a fun one to wrap things up. Milan is reportedly interested in seeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to San Siro. That's despite the fact that King Zlatan plays for the LA Galaxy, has a contract there until December 2019 and will be 57 at the turn of the year. However, the Swede will still be scoring goals, that's for sure.

Definitely one to watch.