Sports Burst – Real Madrid’s Charity Act

1) Barça thanks Madrid for act of football charity

So, Real Madrid chose to turn to the dark side, then.

Well, lose a game of football anyway, to perform a valuable service for those of either the neutral or Barcelona persuasion by jamming a foot into the previously closing door of the La Liga title race.

Wednesday's defeat to Valencia in Mestalla has left much talk in Spain on the morning after of shrinking cushions, Planet La Liga being inhabited and a cheeky "thanks!" message from a chirpy Barcelona-based 'Sport'.

Wednesday's defeat to Valencia in Mestalla has left much talk in Spain on the morning after of shrinking cushions, Planet La Liga being inhabited and a cheeky "thanks!" message from a chirpy Barcelona-based 'Sport'.

As well as the damage done by the 2-1 loss which leaves just one match in hand and one point lead over Barcelona for Madrid, there may have been a collateral hit too with Raphael Varane tearing a thigh muscle, potentially leaving the defender out of action for the next three weeks.

2) No jail time for Neymar claim Mom and Pop

One of the many reasons that Luis Enrique may not renew his contract with Barcelona at the end of the season is what the Camp Nou boss often refers to as “the circus.” Basically, anything which doesn’t involve football. In Barcelona’s case, that means tax evasion from the club’s players.

Neymar is in the news again in this department with the footballer’s management company – his parents – releasing a statement soothing fans that the Brazilian won’t go to jail, despite a case against the forward and Barcelona for corruption and fraud brought by the company that held 40% of Neymar’s rights. "Neymar will not be arrested," said the statement. "We are sure that at the end of this process, no crime will be found."

So basically, Barcelona’s league title chances are based on members of its squad avoiding jail time. Yeah!

3) Spurs battle doing a Spurs in Europa League encounter

With three Europa League matches played on Wednesday – well done Manchester United, Krasnodar, and Schalke – just the 87 matches are left to be played to see who makes it into the Last-16 draw on Friday. Some of the big names who are in jeopardy of missing out include Tottenham Hotspur (of course), 1-0 down to Gent, and Ajax – goalless with Legia Warsaw.

With three Europa League matches played on Wednesday – well done Manchester United, Krasnodar, and Schalke – just the 87 matches are left to be played to see who makes it into the Last-16 draw on Friday. Some of the big names who are in jeopardy of missing out include Tottenham Hotspur (of course), 1-0 down to Gent, and Ajax – goalless with Legia Warsaw.

4) Virtual football coming to a screen near you

What may look like a quirky story today, could have huge implications in the future to the way the world is headed.

A major sports network in the UK is to broadcast soccer games live on TV. Virtual FIFA 2017 games that is. BT Sport will be broadcasting the remaining four EA FIFA Majors in this year’s Ultimate Team Championship Series, to eventually leave actual footballers largely redundant and able to work on their Instagram profiles.

5) Cici goes for final four in Dubai

As eagle-eyed viewers may be aware, beIN SPORTS is the proud home of WTA tennis and is alllllllll over the Dubai Duty Free Championships. Which is why it must initially bring the sad news that the tournament is one American down with Lauren Davis knocked out by Elina Svitolina in the quarters.

However, there are high hopes for the new wonder-kind of US tennis with 17-year-old Cici Bellis taking on Carolina Wozniaki for a spot in the semis.

