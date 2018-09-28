Sports Burst – Real Madrid’s 99 Problems

Marcelo and Isco ruled out of Madrid derby against Atletico

The one opponent that Real Madrid fans would not have chosen for Saturday’s immense La Liga clash is Atletico Madrid with the home side experiencing its first CRISIS! of the season – the first of an expected 17 by the time that May rolls around. Who doesn’t love a crisis?

The hefty 3-0 defeat to Sevilla – and the rather underwhelming manner of it – has spooked supporters who are still unsure over the coaching caliber of Julen Lopetegui.

There are a few worry lines going into the game. Madrid has only scored the single goal in the past two league games. Karim Benzema has gone completely MIA as so often happens after a couple of decent performances and Marcelo and Isco are both sidelined with injury. Not to worry said Lopetegui - “we are prepared to beat anyone.” Just not Sevilla.

The frowns are also upside down in Barcelona, a team that faces Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in the Camp Nou fresh from a complete lie-down against Leganes.

Earlier in the day, stories weaved out of the Catalan capital that Samuel Umtiti was set to be sidelined through injury for the next few months – not good news with Gerard Pique’s form lost in the clouds these days. However, Ernesto Valverde soothed a few fears in Friday’s press conference by saying that the situation was not as bad as reports were claiming.

And as for major changes for Saturday’s game? “We will see if we will make any adjustments.”

Head to the Locker Room at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT for a full derby preview and prediction.

Mourinho says no player bigger than the club

Good news, bad news for Paul Pogba on Friday. Well. Bad news, bad news, good news to be more accurate.

Jose Mourinho is still manager ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United and he still won’t be a club captain. “He’s a player like the others, no player is bigger than the club,” was the verbal shrug from the Manchester United boss. However, the maverick Manchester United midfielder will at least be playing in the game despite a supposed training ground BUST UP! this week.

“The team needs good players, players with personality to play, he has and he plays tomorrow. Manchester United is bigger than anyone and I have to defend that.”

Mourinho also played down the apparent filmed BUST UP! on Wednesday saying there was nothing to see. “What happened the other day happens many days, conversations with players I have many times. On Wednesday was not the case but loud criticism, loud instruction, happens every day. Coaching is about that but you make story about it.”

Monaco tries to stop nose-dive against Saint-Etienne

It's Friday! At last!

What a huge relief for the suffering soccer fan who has had to go a whole...er...zero days without anything to watch.

An eleven-day marathon of soccer on beIN SPORTS continues today with Monaco's campaign attempting to go from bad to worse in Ligue Un.

⚽️ We're back in Friday night @Ligue1_ENG action against @ASSEofficiel tomorrow.



📝 Check out who has made it into @leonardojjardim's match squad ➡️ https://t.co/gZjsrFysnM ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/G9sY18skmO — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) September 27, 2018

A defeat to the Monte Carlo side in today's away clash against Saint Etienne, could leave Monaco in the relegation zone - which is basically one spot from where the team is right now. Saint Etienne v Monaco gets underway live on beINSPORTS at 2:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

The Bundesliga is offering up an 'uberwurst' of amazement with surprise package and fourth-placed Hertha Berlin hosting Bayern Munich, a team that lost its 100% record midweek and will not be too happy about it either.

There's a juicy drumstick of a game in Turkey, where Galatasaray can temporarily move to the top of the table with a home win against Erzurumspor.

That gets underway live on beIN SPORTS ESPANYOL at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, followed directly by Rayo Vallecano against Espanyol in La Liga, with Rayo trying to escape the clutches of Spain's relegation zone.

Catch the best of all of Friday's action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

USA takes the initiative in Ryder Cup battle

If the elite shops and restaurants of the US of A have noticed a sharp decline in the sale of oversized baseball hats, terrible pants and polo shirts, then it’s because the country’s best golfers and also most passionate fans are over in Paris for another edition of the Ryder Cup. Woo hoo!

The bi-annual contest – whose profile has been boosted a thousand-fold by the return of Tiger Woods – pits the best of the US and Europe’s golfers together that is not exactly friendly. Expect tweets from one particular TV-hogging, agenda-free golf fan on Sunday should the US prevail and retain the trophy.

After the first morning session in France, it is good news for the US with the visitors 3-1 up after the fourballs where the player in a team of two who shoots the lowest score wins the hole. Or something like that. Tiger Woods lost his opening match-up when partnered with Patrick Reed. The first to 14 ½ points wins.