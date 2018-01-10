Sports Burst: Real Madrid – the New Arsenal

By Tim Stannard

1) Zizou’s key Copa del Rey campaign

Here’s a bold Sports Burst prediction to kick off Wednesday.

Real Madrid will achieve every one of their sporting goals this season. Every. Single. One. There is no need for Madridistas to be so maudlin.

Of course, this goes with the caveat over the Sports Burst theory that Coach Zizou is in phase 2 of his masterplan at the Santiago Bernabeu – to turn Real Madrid into a Spanish version of Arsenal and emulate his esteemed French comrade, Arsene Wenger.

Phase 1 is looking good: Real Madrid look a solid bet to finish in fourth, although Sevilla and Villarreal could be pushing hard.

Phase 2 – getting knocked out at the Last 16 phase of the Champions League - also looking on track with PSG due to wipe Madrid out in a month.

Phase 3 – a decent cup run to keep a core of the fanbase content.

📷🚎 The players have met up! They will rest at #RMCity before heading back to the Bernabéu before tonight's match.#RMCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Uzuztliang — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) January 10, 2018

That’s where the action is on beIN SPORTS Spanish on Wednesday afternoon with Madrid’s second leg Copa del Rey clash with Numancia in what could be in front of a hostile Bernabeu crowd, with the locals not yet on board with Zidane’s New Arsenal strategy. That Emirates philosophy was reinforced on Tuesday with the Coach Zizou maintaining that he did not need a winter window transfer reinforcement and that there was no real need for the locker room to get into a tizz.

Tune in at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT to find out if Real Madrid can calm some revolutionary hearts in the Bernabeu as the home side become the Spanish Gunners. And find out on the XTRA while Christian Vieri feels that there is not too much wrong at the White House. The Madrid one. Just to be clear.

2) A final adios for Alexis for Arsenal?

Speaking of Arsenal - the club Real Madrid are trying to be - and Arsene Wenger’s side will be in action in an increasingly desperate search for silverware. The first-leg of the EFL Cup semifinals is upon us with Arsenal taking on a Chelsea side whose coach, Antonio Conte, who has completely and utterly let a tiny Jose Mourinho into his head, to drive him batty. Alexis Sanchez is expected to feature due to an injury crisis, and it is potentially the Chilean’s last game for the Gunners with a move to Manchester City on the cards.

PSG are in League Cup action and live on beIN SPORTS from 2:55ET AM / 11:55ET PT against Amiens. Edinson Cavani is set to miss out having been banished to the naughty step for returning from vacation later than permitted. Same deal for Javier Pastore.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the best in a cup crazy day across Spain, England and France.

3) Barcelona starting winter window clear-out

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Settle down. Barcelona are now in the process of shaking off a few unwanted players. Gerard Deulofeu could be making a return to Milan after Leo Messi pretty much vetoed the concept of the Spaniard at Barcelona. The Catalan club are also looking to offload Arda Turan and Rafinha.

Arsenal might make a big South American swoop for Boca Juniors striker, Cristian Pavon, as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

And a curious one from Turkey where Besiktas are reportedly pursuing Mario Mandzukic, but it is hard to see the Old Lady letting go of him.

4) Novak says yes to Aussie Open

Time to dip into a touch of tennis and Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. The Serbian is now 14th in the world after an injury-blighted year that still threatens his participation Down Under.

Speaking of all things Down Under and tennis and beIN SPORTS coverage of the Sydney International continues. It was good day, bad day for Garbine Muguruza who defeated Kiki Bertens to reach the quarterfinals but had to withdraw from the tournament soon after due to a thigh injury.

Extensive coverage from Sydney begins at 9PM ET / 6PM PT live on beIN SPORTS as well as Hobart over on CONNECT.

