Sports Burst – Real Fake News At Real Madrid

By Tim Stannard

1) Zidane blames click-bait media in Madrid defense

Pack up the bags, eat the hard drives, shred everything, get lawyered up and run for the hills.

Coach Zizou of Real Madrid has stumbled upon one of the secrets of the sports media world. A crisis sells. Especially if it is a bit made up. Busted.

Zinedine Zidane was on the attack against his probers, who were lined up to jiggle and jostle the Real Madrid coach on Friday ahead of the following day’s home clash against Villarreal and quite rightly questioned the motivations of most of the media present. “You know that everything is not negative here. It is great to speak in a negative way about Real Madrid as it sells better.”

The French manager – and back to back Champions League winner – claimed that Real Madrid were alive in all three competitions and life was not all bad. While that is stretching the point a little in regards to La Liga – 16 points behind Barcelona at the top – it is definitely the case in the Copa del Rey with the team having drawn against city rivals, but relative small fry in the form of Leganes on Friday.

Elsewhere, there is a Catalan derby between Barcelona and Espanyol, Atletico take on Sevilla in a double-header between two sides which have a permanent feud, and Valencia will battle Alaves.

2) Ronaldo says Neymar took step back to PSG

Ronaldo the First is very much a revered player for anyone Brazilian with a talent for kicking a ball.

That’s why the words from the former Barcelona and Real Madrid man make waves, especially when opining that Neymar took a step backwards in his career by swapping Barca for PSG, but admitted that "there are challenges that everyone seeks.” Of course, that perspective might change should PSG win the Champions League with an Neymar-inspired season.

3) Gold Mina shown off, while Big Sam wants Walcott

Barcelona showed Yerry Mina off to the fans and media on Friday, fresh from their 5-0 hammering of Celta Vigo, so the talk has very much turned to the departures from the Camp Nou. Arda Turan still looks most likely with a move to the Turkish SuperLig, although there is now late interest from China.

Big Sam Allardyce has admitted that Everton are very keen on putting Theo Walcott out of his Arsenal misery with a move to Goodison Park. Arsene Wenger says that there are no plans to sign Bordeaux forward, Malcom.

Oh, Eden Hazard has confirmed that he is planning to sign a new deal with Chelsea, to crush any rumors that the Belgian would head to Real Madrid this summer.

4) Billie Jean-King criticizes name of Aussie Open arena

The Australian Open is almost upon us but is being hit with a controversy with US tennis legend Billie Jean King recommending that the name of the Margaret Court Arena – the second who court - should be changed. The Australian won 24 Grand Slam titles in the 1960s and 1970s but is vocal opponent of gay marriage. "I'm a gay woman. If I were playing today, I would not play on it," said King to the media on Friday.

