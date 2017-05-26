Sports Burst – Pique’s Troll Time

By Tim Stannard

1) Pique hints at referee’s helping hand for Real Madrid

Perhaps sensing that Spain’s season-ending Copa del Rey final was a distinct nine out of ten in the ‘meh’ factor - sorry, Alaves, but you know…’Alaves’ – Gerard Pique was wheeled out before the press to preview Saturday’s match. Gerard Pique – a particularly virulent Reddit chat threat gone very wrong in human form.

For the most part, the midfielder stayed the right side of the state lines of troll-ville – population: Gerard Pique – but did have a little dig at what he thought was a little helping hand in Real Madrid’s direction in terms of referees. “I do believe they have been able to influence (la Liga)” shrugged the nonchalant stopper.

🔊 Luis Enrique: "I will remember the work from all these years, giving 100% and with the affection of everybody" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/fhTaad6CWR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 26, 2017

Luis Enrique was also talking for the penultimate time as Barcelona boss. And what fun he has had in describing his frosty relationship with the media over the past three seasons. “It’s all a circus but I’m not going to say who is the clown,” teased the outgoing Barca boss, who also hinted that he may one day return to the Camp Nou. “Never say, never,” warned Enrique.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for a look ahead to Saturday’s final and Luis Enrique’s legacy at Barcelona.

2) Morata heads to Milan for Serie A swap

It now seems that the Alvaro Morata to Milan story has moved from DEFCON 3 to…a higher threat level. Too long since ‘Wargames’ was watched by Sports Burst to remember. ‘Marca’ are reporting that the footballer has now flown to the city to sort out a deal with the struggling Serie A side, such is his apparent love of both Serie A and Europa League football.

CAMPEONES CAMPEONES OE OE OE!!!! Vamooooooos!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xvQfFfVenU — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) May 21, 2017

In some other ‘footballer flies somewhere’ news Bernado Silva reportedly arrived in Manchester on Thursday evening with the Monaco midfielder expected to sign for City, having had a sparkling season indeed for the soon to be former Ligue Un outfit.

Someone who is isn’t going to Milan or Manchester City but staying at Stoke is US international, Geoff Cameron, who has penned a new two-year deal.

3) Allegri looks for long-term stay with Old Lady

Sorry Arsenal fans. The possible Champions League winning coach will not be swooping in over the summer to pull a Conte and lead the Gunners to the Premier League title. Instead, Massimo Allegri has said that he is keen to extent a deal with Juventus past 2018. "I am proud of what we have achieved during my three years here,” the newly-crowned Serie A winning manager.

Elsewhere, it looks like Marco Silva is about to embark on another fun battle against relegation by taking the vacant job at Crystal Palace, having left Hull City on Thursday. At least he will have the much-touted Wilfied Zaha about, after the fancy forward signed a five-year contract extension with the London club.

In breaking news, Sevilla have announced an agreement in principle for Jorge Sampaoli to leave the La Liga club and take on the Argentina job.

4) Kvitova to announce Roland Garros decision on comeback trail

The draw for the French Open has been made and Maria Sharapova will be playing…no-one…as she wasn’t invited. But Petra Kvitova might be there with the Czech player due to announce if she will be able to take part in the Grand Slam event six months after suffering injuries due to a knife attack.

World number one – but not playing that well – Andy Murray has been drawn against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov with defending champion. Number two seed. Novak Djokovic faces Spain's Marcel Granollers and is in the same side of the draw as Rafa Nadal.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.