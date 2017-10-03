Sports Burst – Pique’s Provocation

By Tim Stannard

1) Pique given backing despite hostile reception in Madrid

Despite being on the brink of spot in the 2018 World Cup, the Spain camp is not the most comfortable place to be at the moment, by the sounds of it.

The ramifications of the violence surrounding the referendum in Catalonia continues to spread with Gerard Pique being booed and insulted by some fans on Monday at Spain’s training camp. The footballer had been a strong supporter of the region’s right to vote and even offered to stand down from the Spain national team if it were to continue to be a problem.

However, the footballer has received backing from Spain’s coach, Julen Lopetegui, who told Spanish radio that “Gerard's behavior is exceptional.” Tuesday’s training seemed to go a little more smoothly, at least. Spain are facing Albania on Friday and a point could be enough to clinch a spot in Russia.

There was some bad news though for another Spanish player with Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata being ruled out of action for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury. The former Madrid man had gotten off to a flying start in the Premier League with six goals. Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the latest from the world of international football.

2) Bale out for Wales in crucial World cup clashes

Gareth Bale certainly gave it a go in his bid to play for Wales, but injury troubles for his club have spread to his country. Wales have two games to save their World Cup qualifying campaign, but are facing them without the Real Madrid man.

The flying Welshman missed Real Madrid’s weekend match-up with Espanyol after suffering a calf injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The medical team for Wales have decided that the injury has not cleared up in time for two huge clashes for the country against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

3) Cavani confirms giving into Neymar brought peace

To be fair, everyone had moved on anyway even before the apparent rift between Edinson Cavani and Neymar had been healed through peace, understanding and letting Neymar take all penalties and freekicks. Basically, the “give a toddler the whole bag of M&M’s and let them go nuts” approach.

Neymar’s Dad – his official title – confirmed that all differences had been ironed out and Cavani himself confirmed as much while on international duty with Uruguay. “We’re fighting for the same goal,” confirmed Cavani, although that was the big problem in the first place.

Uruguay need just one more win to secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup and you lucky viewers can see if they achieve this live on beIN SPORTS from 6PM ET / 3PM PT on Thursday. It’s going to be a huge day of action.

4) Sharapova moves through to Halep clash

Tennis time!

Maria Sharapova continues to hit some late-season form and has progressed in the WTA China Open. The Russian moved through to the third round with a straight sets 6-4 4-6 6-1 victory over Ekaterina Makarova. "I was the more aggressive player in the end,” said Sharapova.

Simona Halep also breezed through to the next round after defeating Magdalena Rybarikova who was forced to retire. Halep will now face Sharapova. Boom.

beIN SPORTS is offering extensive live coverage of all the action in Beijing from 12:30AM ET / 9:30PM PT every evening until the following morning.

