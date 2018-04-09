Sports Burst – Pep’s Impossible Dream

By Tim Stannard

Guardiola admits bumpy road ahead in Champions League challenge

What was once a perfectly smooth autobahn has now become a typical American highway – bumps, lumps, and weird stuff scattered amongst the lanes causing desperate swiveling and swerving.

The latter is now the football life of Manchester City, a team that had the stuffing knocked out of them in the Champions League by Liverpool last week and suffered the same fate from Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

While City will clinch the EPL title sooner or later, the same can’t be said in the Champions League with Pep Guardiola’s men having to come back from 3-0 down to progress to the final four. “We have to make the almost perfect game to go through,” admitted the Man City manager on Monday speaking ahead of the Etihad encounter.

Guardiola also claimed that he was loving the managerial life – despite the damage it has done to his hairline over the years – and that City would one day clinch the Champions League title, even if this year was a bridge too far. “it will happen. If not this season, maybe next, but sooner or later it will happen,” was the Pep talk for the fans.

Doubts over Mo Salah in Man City rematch

Meanwhile, some 25 miles away and Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, was offering a beacon of hope for maudlin Man City fans – the chance that Mohamed Salah would not be fit enough to play.

The Egyptian giant limped out of last week’s encounter and is still touch and go for the rematch. “At 5pm we train at Melwood and see if he will be part of the training and wait for the reaction tomorrow and then make a decision,” admitted the German who talked the talk of work still to be done in Man City’s home. "We have to be at our best again."

Roma looking for minor miracle against Messi

Barcelona have arrived in the Italian capital for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Roma. And this looks like being another tie with it all to do for the home side with Barca 4-1 up from the first leg, despite being far from their Liga-leading best. “It’ll be a miracle, if you want, but why can’t we make it happen?” boomed hopeful Roma boss, Eusebio Di Francesco.

EDF as we like to call him (as we are lazy), has given a challenge to his maverick Belgian midfielder, Radja Nainggolan - “tomorrow he’ll have the task of showing himself to be the champion that he is and dragging the team through.”

Meanwhile, Neymar has been up to some mischief with a social media announcement that “great things” are going to happen when he gets together with Messi again. Nope, not a tip over a move to PSG but instead something promotional in the air.

Galatasaray look for Turkish Delight in Superlig sizzler

We are getting ahead of ourselves a little bit, perhaps, with all this Champions League talk, as Monday sees some domestic soccer business to take care of in the sport's extended weekend.

The rather tantalizing tussle at the top of the Turkish Superlig table continues with Galatasaray looking to return to the summit with a win at Genclerbirligi, a position currently occupied by surprise package of the year, Istanbul Basaksehir. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT.

La Liga wraps up with Villarreal hoping to cement a Europa League spot with a victory over visiting Athletic Bilbao - live at 3PM ET / 12PM PT - while in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig can move into the Champions League places with a victory over Bayer Leverkusen in a fifth against sixth clash. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the best of the day's action.

