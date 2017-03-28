Sports Burst - PAC MEN v Panama

By Tim Stannard

1) PAC MEN take to the pitch against Panama

beIN SPORTS has been busy. Not only preparing for a Really Super Tuesday of live matches from across the world featuring the best players on the planet - and the Dutch - but it has also been working away on its own BBC / MSN style acronym for the hot-to-trot forward USA forward line of Christian Pulisic , Jozy Altidore, and Clint Dempsey. If you don't have one of those, then you will never get past the velvet rope of soccer.

The answer after hours of deliberation is PAC MEN. Which is admittedly a little 80s throw-back ‘Stranger Things’.

The trio will be hoping to gobble up Panama on Tuesday night in Panama City for a second win of the HEX to go neatly alongside the 6-0 trouncing of Honduras on Friday, a first game and victory for new manager, Bruce Arena.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS from 9PM ET / 6PM PT for extensive analysis and the match itself with the help of Carlos Bocanegra and Jay deMerit. However, the CONCACAF action starts at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for Mexico’s clash against Trinidad and Tobago. Buckle up!

2) Argentina forced to sweat on possible Messi suspension

Running in parallel with CONCACAF qualifying, a few thousand miles or so south but also on beIN SPORTS screens is South America qualifying. And the process is getting uncomfortable itchy for some teams.

One of those is Argentina who are facing a high-altitude Bolivia without a number of players through suspension – Gonzalo Higuain and Javier Mascherano - and also through being dropped after being hopeless. Yes, you Kun Aguero.

Lionel Messi possibly suspended for 4 matches...

Argentina with Messi - 4 wins, 1 defeat

Argentina without Messi - 1 win, 4 draws, 2 defeats pic.twitter.com/fukf65RVV5 — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) March 28, 2017

But if that wasn’t bad enough, the Albiceleste might also be missing someone called Leo Messi through suspension. Indeed, the Barca man could be out for four matches after FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentinean after a report of abusive language to a linesman in last Thursday’s clash against Chile. A decision is set to be made on Tuesday morning, just hours before the kick-off against Bolivia.

That game kicks off live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM PT.

3) Colombia face own crisis game against Ecuador

Elsewhere, an already qualified Brazil will be transporting their air of smugness to a late home clash against Bolivia. Copa America winners, Chile, now find themselves out of the qualifying places and will have to remedy that situation against bottom-of-the-table Venezuela.

And struggling Colombia face a toughie against Ecuador in a game that could define whether the rest of the qualifying process for the Cafeteros will be fraught or a fancy box of chocolates.

All games can be found across the beIN SPORTS network and CONNECT. Or tune into a special edition of the XTRA at 12AM ET / 9PM PT for a full wrap-up of the day’s action from North America, South America and Europe.

4) Alexis Sanchez set for a Stamford Bridge summer swap

Speaking on a South American theme and Alexis Sanchez is set to be the target of a tug of love between Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Inter and Juventus this summer.

Tired of finishing fourth and six Champions League games a year with Arsenal, the Chilean is set to be the center of one of the bigger transfer battles this season, to keep us occupied through some barren-looking months.

Alexis Sánchez caught speeding in Chile, when he can barely muster a sprint at Arsenal. Eh? Eh?! #amirite pic.twitter.com/W0quSDYn35 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 28, 2017

5) Nadal and Federer continue final charge in Miami

Tennis time!

And in between sessions of posing on South Beach and risking the death race 2000 streets of South Florida, the best tennis players in the world are through to the business end of the Miami Open. Roger Federer is action again in the last 16 on Tuesday taking on Roberto Bautista Agut, and the day will also see Rafa Nadal taking to the court, with the Spaniard facing Nicolas Mahut.

Over in the women’s bracket and the quarters are underway in the evening session. Number two seed, Karolina Pliskova takes on Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.