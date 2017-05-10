Sports Burst – Noisy Neighbors

By Tim Stannard

1) Calderon crowd looks to witness Real rollover

Well, no one may believe that Atletico Madrid can pull something remarkable out of the hat. But heck to that, the club, fans and players themselves seem to think that the Rojiblancos can be Champions League comeback kings.

Indeed, Diego Simeone boomed on Tuesday that he might as well walk straight out of the door if he cannot raise his players’ spirits for this whopper of a challenge. The challenge in question? Turn around a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Vicente Calderon in the second semifinal of the Champions League.

Atleti believe.



700 flare-waving supporters were on site to greet Atletico players at their team hotel on Tuesday with the banner that every drop of blood should be shed in Wednesday’s endeavors. The mission for the mighty Atleti is to defeat Real Madrid by a three-goal deficit at least, a result that has not happened in either the league or Champions League since November 2015, in a 4-0 loss to Barcelona.

The factors in Atletico Madrid’s favor are as scant as Jared Kushner’s public service resume – the emotion of a final European match and Madrid derby at the Vicente Calderon, a great comeback needed for their history books, and the biggest display of motivational messages seen since an HR publicity convention.

2) Wenger’s last stand in fourth-place chase

A coach that Arsenal fans would like right about now is Diego Simeone as Arsenal have a huge, must-deliver, crunch match to play in the Premier League on Wednesday, on England’s south coast – thanks to special permission from UEFA. Instead they have Arsene Wenger, who doesn’t tell to do so well under such trying circumstances.

Wenger says he doesn't know what a director of football does.



This is the lay of the land. The Gunners are away at the obstinate Southampton on Wednesday. Arsenal are six-points away from fourth, with a game-in-hand over the current occupant of that spot, Manchester City. After today’s clash, there will only be three games left. Failure is not really an option for Arsenal, a team that has not won the league title since 2004.

3) Inter begin search for a new boss. Again.

Two rival stories are jostling for attention in Italy on Wednesday. Juve fans would prefer it to be gleeful celebration over a job well done against Monaco to see the Old Lady heading to Cardiff for the Champions League final.

The other is another big Serie A beast, but in considerably more dire circumstances. At around about the same time as the final whistle was blown on Juve’s Tuesday night clash, Inter announced that they had fired Stefano Pioli after a particularly poor run of form even by their standards.

“For him, it was a surprise,” said Pioli’s agent to Bruno Satin to Tuttomercatoweb. The name now being linked with replacing Pioli at Inter is Diego Simeone on what is turning out to be Diego Simeone day on Sports Burst

4) Genie faces other tennis test to avoid Kerb-stomp

Hopefully, Genie Bouchard had a Tuesday of rest and recuperation as the Slayer of Sharapova is going to need every ounce of strength and stamina on Wednesday in another epic clash in the Mutua Madrid Open.

Although the circumstances of the third-round game with Angelique Kerber are a little different – no accusations of being cheat, etc – the Canadian is still taking on the number one seed and a player looking to take advantage of Serena Williams’ pregnancy to regain the top spot in the world rankings.

