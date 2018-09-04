Sports Burst - No Madrid Regrets

Lopetegui admits no regrets over controversial Real Madrid move

Real Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui, has taken advantage of the upcoming international break - booooo! - to go back in time a few months to the heady days when the Spaniard decided to become Real Madrid boss, while he was Spain boss, and just a few days before the start of the World Cup.

Ultimately, it was a move that saw him swiftly booted out of the camp and Spain booted out of Russia 2018 soon after, due to a fairly lackluster performance.

However, taking to Spanish radio station, Onda Cero, on Monday night Lopetegui revealed that he wouldn't have done anything differently - "I did it honestly and have no regrets." So, there.

However, the Madrid manager did not want to go through the rather frenetic events of how the deal took place. "Everyone does what they think is right," he added.

Lopetegui was equally as reticent on who would be the starting goalkeeper between Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas - the hot-button issue at the Bernabeu. "We'll see," was the enigmatic response, "both can play in the season."

In other quick Real Madrid news, the draw for the Club World Cup has been made and the Champions League winners will face either CD Guadalajara of Mexico or the Asian Federation champions at the semifinal stages.

Mourinho dodges jail in tax fraud deal

The day simply wouldn't be the same without a Jose Mourinho story. Especially one about him going to jail.

So here's the rumble from Spain that the Portuguese provoker won't be going to prison, after all. Which is nice. Unless you are Luke Shaw or Paul Pogba.

Spanish paper, Mundo Deportivo, is reporting on Tuesday that the Manchester United manager has accepted the charge of tax fraud stemming from his time in Spain as coach of Real Madrid.

This will see Mourinho being given a one-year suspended prison sentence - no jail-time - served and join an esteemed group of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez to suffer the same fate.

In other Mou news, the United coach joked to La Republicca that he was too expensive to sack - "do you have any idea of how much money they would have to give me?" joshed the Special One.

Oh, how the other half live. Time to dust off that pitchfork and light the torch.

Moneybags Ronaldo tops Serie A rich list

Not really shocking news from Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the highest-earning player in the league, after the footballer's move from Real Madrid blew the existing rankings to pieces.

CR7 is at number one and by a really, really huge margin. Indeed the Portuguese poacher's annual salary of $35 million is a touch more than three times the $10.9m a year earned by Milan's Gonzalo Higuain, who is in second place.

In a fun awkward moment in the Juventus dressing room, the striker who has actually been knocking them in for the Old Lady so far this season, Mario Mandzukic is on a miserly-in-comparison $4.6m.

In the survey published by Italian paper, Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has the highest wage bill of $253 million a year with little, old Empoli at $18m, a team that is supposed to be competing with the reigning champions but could only afford Ronaldo for six months and nothing else.

Roger Federer ousted from US Open in Round 4 rout

The US Open is now officially Fed-Ex with the Swiss legend being knocked out in Round 5 to number 55 seed, John Millman, a player who had never beaten an ATP Top Ten-ranked player before.

"I've never played anyone's reputation," said the boisterous Australian after the 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 victory over Roger Federer that puts him into the quarterfinals, where he was joined by Novak Djokovic in Monday night's action.

The men's quarterfinals get underway Tuesday with John Isner facing Juan Martin del Potro and Rafa Nadal taking on Dominic Thiem.

Realistically, though all eyes will be on the women's bracket with Serena Williams in action in the quarters against Karolina Pliskova and reigning champion, Sloane Stephens, tackling Anastasija Sevastova.



