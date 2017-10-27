Sports Burst – No-man Neymar

By Tim Stannard

1) Neymar unimpressed by Unai Emery

When PSG signed Neymar and then Kylian Mbappe, the club very much joined the big-boys pants society, already frequented by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That club includes huge expectations of winning every match 10-0 and most importantly of all, dealing with endless gossipy stories that are thinly-sourced and don’t really involve football. Especially when Neymar is thrown into the mix.

Stories filtering from the PSG camp, and even on Friday are currently depicting the diva-esque Neymar as a sort of Kid Rock figure from 10-years-ago, clad in white mink coat and with a 15-strong posse, floating about the Parisian training camp in outsized Elton John shades.

Ney supposedly doesn’t like being tackled too hard in training…training at all for that matter…has his own massage staff and dislikes Unai Emery’s endless scouting videos.

Neymar will have a little more time to continue with his alleged list of showbiz demands on Friday as the footballer is officially confirmed as out of action for PSG’s home league clash against Nice, which features the very in-form Mario Balotelli.

2) Real Madrid match in center of Spain constitutional crisis

This is exactly the kind of story showing why journalists following La Liga have such a tough beat.

Football barely comes into the equation these days. Instead it has largely been matters of image rights, offshore accounting tax evasion and contract law that have dominated the headlines in Spanish football of late. Mainly thanks to Barcelona and a little bit of Cristiano Ronaldo thrown in.

The latest hot topic to brush up on is constitutional law. Spain is contemplating exerting control over the region of Catalonia, which in turn is contemplating declaring independence on Friday. And yes, there is some back story to this. Unfortunately, matters might turn very…complicated…in Spain which could impact Real Madrid’s trip to take on Girona, which is very much located in Catalonia.

"We're not worried. Nothing is changing our plans."



— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) October 27, 2017

"Real Madrid will be welcome and respected,” was the warm promise from Girona president, in what could be an historic day in Spain.

3) Dolphins dumped as World Series wonder continues

Sports Burst is probably not the biggest expert in the world of Football with a capital ‘F’, but it senses that the Dolphins losing 40-0 to the Baltimore Dolphins constitutes a very bad night for the good folk of Miami. Up there with temperatures dropping to under 80 degrees.

The Miami Herald certainly thinks so as it reflects on Thursday night’s NFL result.“You are the unfit team that gets hammered by a wholly mediocre Ravens outfit, on national television,” fumes the paper.

You could drag 22 actual dolphins out of the ocean, tape their fins together and they would do better than the professional Dolphins did. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

NBA action on Friday is almost magical sounding with Wizards facing Warriors and Nets taking on Knicks - certainly different to the very manly results on Thursday which had Bulls beating Hawks and Grizzlies defeating Mavericks. Not sure where Pelicans beating Kings fits in though.

All eyes – well, some – will be on Game 3 in baseball’s World Series – the best in the past half century apparently. The two sides have moved to Houston to continue the series currently tied at 1-1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. However, the number one talking point remains a hotel bar ‘fracas’ after Game 1 between Astros manager, A.J. Hinch, and some hecklers. Tis the way of the modern world.

4) Tense day in Singapore in semifinal shuffle

beIN SPORTS are busier than the adult nanny assigned to Neymar these days.

Top class tennis continues on the network with the WTA finals from Singapore. Caroline Garcia defeated Caroline Wozniacki in an epic encounter earlier on Friday morning. Elina Svitolina defeated world number one, Simona Halep, in the second clash of the day, but wasn’t enough to send her through to the final four which sees Karolina Pilskova v Caroline Wozniacki and Caroline Garcia taking on Venus Williams.

"It was my last match of the season so I was just playing very freely" -@ElinaSvitolina #WTAFinals

