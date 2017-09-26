By Tim Stannard

1) Ronaldo ready to rumble

There are not too many drawbacks to being Cristiano Ronaldo on the whole. Especially if you positively enjoy being so shiny you can be seen from Mars.

But one of them is when you don't score for a couple of games, then much of the football world is ready to declare the end of days in terms of striking prowess. Especially if you are as prolific as CR7 has been over the years.

But as the years wear on, then time will certainly take its toll and performance won't be as dynamic as in the past. Sports Burst is heading into euphemism territory here, so best be careful.

Ronaldo failed to score and was more than floppy in the past two league games for Real Madrid against Betis and Alaves. Gah, done it again. There was almost anxiety about the player's performance. Oops. But Dani Carvajal has no doubts at all that Ronaldo will do on Tuesday what he always does best in the Champions League against the mighty Borussia Dortmund. And that's rise to the occasion. "Nobody doubts Cristiano," roared the Madrid fullback not doubting Cristiano.

The good people of Canada can see that game live on beIN SPORTS from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT.

2) Shakhtar latest for Man City steamroller

That is just one of eight clashes over the pond on Tuesday. The previously barn-storming Manchester City are hosting Shakhtar Donetsk. That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3 over in Canada.

The other clash in F sees Napoli needing to recover from an opening day defeat with a victory at home to Dutch champions, Feyenoord.

The seemingly indestructible Monaco are hosting Porto while the very destructible Liverpool travel to Russia to face Spartak Moscow.

3) Leaving Las Palmas

Another day in La Liga...and another coach is gone. Monday saw Villarreal fire Fran Escriba. On Tuesday, it's a resignation with Las Palmas boss, Manolo Marquez, stepping down after a campaign which sees just two wins from six for the Canary Island side.

Manolo Márquez: "Mi dimisión se debe a una cuestión de honestidad".https://t.co/fGimZ1cI8N pic.twitter.com/uNsWNJE7ua — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) September 26, 2017

The now former boss claimed in a note to his bosses that he did not feel up to the job of living the life Las Palmas. "With the passing of days you feel that you are out of place," said Marquez in a farewell press conference in possibly the saddest statement of the week.

4) Quite to-do day as Trump renews NFL attack

TRUMP TIME! Basically, it's the new Transfer Tracker.

Although our President has one or two other items on his to-do list on Tuesday - Puerto Rico for one - Trump is all about the NFL protests again after Monday night's game saw further signs of opposition from all and sundry in the clash between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Waking up in the morning, the first thing Mr Trump wanted to point out was that there were boos from the stands at some taking the knee at the national anthem...and that ratings were down. Le Sigh.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time