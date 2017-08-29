Sports Burst – Neymar’s Villainous Vendetta

By Tim Stannard

1) Neymar warns Coutinho off Camp Nou

Neymar really is the moustache-twirling super villain from the era of silent movies.

As well as causing general mayhem and disruption (aside from that contract business) by forcing his move from Barcelona to PSG – and causing Barca to spend the past few weeks desperately trawling the transfer market trying to spend $251 million – Neymar had another trick up his sleeve for a club with which he has quite the vendetta.

Barcelona have made numerous attempts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho this summer, with each offer being rebuffed. However, a resolution in a positive sense might well be in the offing for Barca and the Brazilian, currently on international duty with his country, despite being ‘ill’ with his club. There’s one problem. Neymar has been sticking his oar of chaos again with reports that he has told Coutinho to avoid a move to the Camp Nou at all costs.

Tuesday should see news that Neymar also took the keys for the club’s janitors closets and put the club president’s desk stapler in a jelly mold before leaving. Tune into the XTRA for more on the wacky world of Barcelona these days including Ousmane Dembele’s first training session with his new club.

2) Man City to tempt Sanchez with Sterling

Tuesday is producing quite the wheeling and dealing amongst the Premier League’s big sides – and Arsenal. Not content with just the nine forward players, Manchester City are trying to lure Alexis Sanchez, by offering Raheem Sterling to Arsenal along with some cash.

Arsenal want Sergio Aguero in any deal for Alexis Sanchez, Manchester City have offered Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph. (Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/XpOWmfVMlA — TransferNewsCentral (@TransferNewsCen) August 29, 2017

Food for thought for Arsene Wenger, considering Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the brink of becoming a Chelsea player. Could be done and dusted today.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are having another go at bringing in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar – upping the bid now to up to $100m, which could bring up Monaco’s transfer income this summer to up to $800 billion.

3) Pepe Reina to dodge PSG experience

Kevin Wimmer has moved from Spurs to Stoke for about $20 million. Barely played for Tottenham in a year, but has apparently gone up in value about 10 times in that period. That’s England.

Celta Vigo’s two defeats from two in la Liga has spurred the Galicians into action with the expected purchase of Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund.

Pepe Reina’s move to PSG is cooling a little after the player’s agent said that the goalkeeper was happy to stay at Napoli.

4) Sharapova in Monday night Flushing Meadows shock

Tennis time!

Monday’s action in the US Open produced a heck of a shock with Maria Sharapova overcoming number two seed, Simona Halep, in the Russian’s first Grand Slam match since serving her doping ban. Johanna Konta was another big seed to tumble. However, Venus Williams made it through to the second round as did Garbine Muguruza.

New York, WOW!! How can I sleep after this! @usopen pic.twitter.com/mtIbMEW24f — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) August 29, 2017

On Tuesday, Roger Federer makes his debut in the competition with an evening clash against up and coming US player, Frances Tiafoe.

