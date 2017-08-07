Sports Burst – Neymar’s Barça Betrayal

By Tim Stannard

1) Barça bite back over Neymar betrayal

The will-he, won’t he stage…the grand announcement stage…the Eiffel Tower v Neymar stage…admittedly, all very entertaining.

But now the real fun starts. The blame-game from Barcelona and the differing sides mulling over when Neymar’s decision to place his future at PSG took place. Apparently, it was either concocted at Leo Messi’s wedding between himself and Dani Alves at the cheese table – the PSG fullback himself gives credence to that theory – or after the USA tour from Barcelona.

The overall vibe from the Camp Nou…er…camp is betrayal from Team Neymar. That’s the lead in local paper ‘Sport’ and also from Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, who spoke to fan groups on Monday opining that Leo Messi is the example for players to follow. “Everyone has a limit and no one should be bigger than the club,” roused the Barca bigwig. “The loyalty of Leo Messi should be an example to all.”

Bartomeu also revealed that Barca would be reporting PSG to UEFA for possible Financial Fair Play infringements or because the French club were just being mean to Barca. Could go either way.

2) Ronaldo could face early Real Madrid return

Most footballers need three weeks to shed a few pounds and get back into shape during pre-season before kicking a ball. But not Cristiano Ronaldo. Oh no.

Seeing as the Real Madrid locks himself in the punishment cupboard under the stairs like Harry Potter if he allows a microgram of fat onto his finely-tuned body, the player could well be ready for first team action after just three days of training.

Ronaldo only returned to the club on Saturday, but has been included in the squad for what is turning out to be a grueling pre-season for the team with Madrid facing Manchester United in the European Super Cup, a match-up in Macedonia between last season's Champions League winners and Europa League winners.

3) Rightback battle between Juve and Spurs

Depending on how Barcelona blow their Neymar windfall, the week might well return to normal after two weeks of Neymar business. That means players you pretend you have heard of moving to mid-table clubs, for the most part.

One move that fits that bill is bit-part Juventus midfielder, Mario Lemina, moving to Southampton for around $20m.

Meanwhile, Juve might have some competition in the battle for Valencia rightback Joao Cancelo. Tottenham are sneaking around with both teams looking for replacements after moves for both Kyle Walker and Dani Alves this summer.

It looks like Alexis Sanchez is going to be staying at Arsenal after all, to run down the final year of his contract - so that's one story stuck off the list.

4) US v Jamaica round three in super sprint tussle

The IAAF World Athletics Championships in London have gone rather well for the USA so far.

Justin Gatlin defeated Usain Bolt in the men's 100 meters - although that was not the most popular result in the world - whilst Torie Bowie completed the double with a win for the US in the women's 100m sprint final on Sunday. People were much happier about that.

There could be a third big win on the way with Monday's highlight being the men's 110m hurdles final. US athlete Aries Merritt is challenging Jamaica's Omar McLeod in yet another sprinting clash between the two nations.

And on a North American tilt, there is some top-class women's tennis on beIN SPORTS USA throughout the week. The Rogers Cup is underway in Canada and features pretty much every top player from the US and Canada, including Venus Williams. Coverage begins live from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

