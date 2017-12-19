By Tim Stannard

1) PSG warn Madrid that Neymar is going nowhere

Nice try, Mr Henrique.

Despite the real fact that Neymar is not going to jump ship from PSG to Real Madrid anytime soon, despite the global sports media, click-baiting conspiracy dreamt up in Davos that says otherwise, the story is never going to go away. And nor should it, as it’s good fun.

On Tuesday, the PSG Sports Director, Antero Henrique, tried willing it so to Le Parisien but ultimately with no avail. “He’s a player with a lot of ambition, and PSG is offering him a space for that ambition.” But Henrique also took advantage to fire a broadside at Real Madrid, after Florentino Perez had mused that Neymar would have more chance of winning a Ballon d’Or with Real Madrid. "Talking about a player from another club on the day Ronaldo wins his fifth Ballon d'Or isn't very nice for your player," huffed the PSG man.

2) Multi-directions in Clasico countdown

Speaking of Real Madrid…and therefore Barcelona, Monday’s mad story of the guard of honor seems to have been jettisoned in Spain with every bit of juice having been squeezed out of it. Tuesday, sees everyone heading in different directions ahead of Saturday’s big game at 7AM ET / 4AM PT – SET YOUR ALARMS!

The very Madrid Marca have gone rogue by putting Leo Messi on the front cover of the paper after the footballer was a big winner in their annual awards. “It would be nice to end the year with a Clasico win,” boomed the Barca man.

AS is covering a political squabble with FIFA that could see Spain thrown out of the World Cup…but won’t be. Over in Barcelona, the focus for Mundo Deportivo is on an Athletic Bilbao footballer, Yeray, and his recovery from cancer treatment, while only one of the four, Sport, has gone Clasico crazy with the rallying call that Barcelona should go out and win in the Bernabeu.

3) Milan deny Gattuso quit rumors

Time for a bit of closing down some fake news stories – but this one was a corker. It was the notion that latest manager, Gennaro Gattuso, was threatening to resign after Milan’s rather humiliating defeat to lowly Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Not a chance was the message on the club’s official website with the team now suffering a week of punishment on a training retreat with Gattuso: “these social media rumors were completely false.”

Another Milan story that appears to be false as well was the concept of the suffering goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, moving to PSG in the winter window. Indeed, it was the aforementioned Antero Henrique, who poo-pooed those stories himself - “no goalkeeper can say he's been contacted.”

4) Gatlin fires coach after new doping scandal

Time for a bit of track and field and Justin Gatlin is very much on the retreat on Tuesday, a maneuver that the sprinter is able to perform very quickly.

The 100m World Champion has been forced to fire his coach, Dennis Mitchell, after an undercover story was published in the Telegraph where Mitchell offered to supply and administer testosterone and human growth hormone.

“I fired him as soon as I found out about this,” said Gatlin who has been with Mitchell since 2011. That athlete himself has served two suspensions in the past for doping infractions.

