Sports Burst - Neymar: Brazil or Barcelona?

By Tim Stannard

1) Internet madness over Neymar travel plans

If you don't have too much personal skin in the Neymar game, then the Ne-exit saga has suddenly ramped up a notch in the entertainment stakes.

Neymar was in China on Monday undertaking promotional duties. That fact is pretty much agreed upon by everyone. The footballer was due back in Barcelona in time for Wednesday to resume training with his teammates.

But for a while on Tuesday, it appeared that this happy reunion with teammates - reportedly unhappy at Neymar's PSG-pouting antics - was not going to take place as planned. Neymar posted an Instagram photo from Dubai on an airport stopover and for some reason the internet then put the player on a plane to Brazil. Barcelona is now the reported destination after the apologetic internet corrected itself.

Na metade do caminho aquele almoço 😜 Friends 🤙🏽 Obs: ângulo da foto ou a camisa não favoreceu o @gilcebola 😂🤣 tá gordin A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

An alternate universe of reports from Monday (remember that far back?) claimed that Neymar was due to be in Qatar on Tuesday for a supposed medical. Which he isn't. Unless the footballer ends up there in the end. Who knows.

2) Suitors lined up to replace Neymar

In what is a becoming a particularly complex business, speculation is well underway over who will replace Neymar at Barcelona when and if the deal eventually takes place – two eventualities very much up in the air at the moment.

Let's just say that Gerard Deulofeu is not getting too much traction with the gossiping classes looking to spend Barcelona's imaginary quarter-of-a-billion dollars.

Targets being bandied around in the global media are Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala of Juventus and even the newly-renewed Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid. It is safe to say that all players will probably have about a $50m fee added on as a 'Neymar desperation tax.'

3) Navas returns to hometown Sevilla

Real transfers ahoy!

Jesus Navas has rejoined his beloved Sevilla after four years with Manchester City. Another Manchester City departure looks imminent with Fernando heading to Galatasaray – where you will be able to see him exclusively on beIN SPORTS, the proud broadcasters of the Turkish Super Lig.

Soon-to-be former Fiorentina midfielder, Matias Vecino, has passed a medical and is on the brink of joining Inter. The Milan club are also moving in on Nice defender, Dalbert.

4) LA story and Sharapova’s return

A wrap-up of a few things going on in the world. The good people of Los Angeles look set to be spending Tuesday ruminating on their local taxes for the next 75 years after doing a deal that should see the city hosting the 2028 Olympic Games.

Maria Sharapova returned from injury on Monday to win her first match on US soil since 2015 in the Bank of the West Classic. beIN SPORTS are proud to bring you the best tennis from the WTA tour – coverage of the ATP Abierto Mexicano Los Cabos from Thursday.

And rugby’s Pro 12 league will be expanding to 14 teams – name change needed there – with two South African sides joining the current members from Italy, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

