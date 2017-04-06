Sports Burst: Neymar Better Than Messi

By Tim Stannard

1) Brazil return to rankings summit after seven years

And so, it’s official. Brazil are the best team on the planet again!

Well, as official as FIFA rankings can be considering Argentina are currently considered the second-best team in the world and Switzerland are ninth. Iffy propositions in the extreme.

Whilst normally, a bar chat involving several pitchers of ale with Baileys chasers is as good a system of ordering the world’s teams in terms of greatness, seeing Brazil in first place for the first time in seven years feels like the right move. Tite’s revolution at Brazil has been quite remarkable and produced seven straight wins in South American World Cup qualifying to see the Samba side becoming the first team to grab a spot in Russia 2018.

Bruce Arena has had an impact on the US team with a move up seven places into 23rd while Canada still has some room for improvement in 109th.

2) Zizou shows love for James after subbing sulk

It’s been too long for a ‘should he stay or should he go’ story from James Rodriguez but a sprightly performance from the Colombian bench-baiter against Leganes and a slightly peeved reaction towards Coach Zizou – and the bench - after been subbed out for Isco has fueled more suggestions that the misfit midfielder will – or at least should – move this summer.

This is all despite repeated claims from James that he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu despite limited playing time that sees just eight league starts this season. The Colombian outcast is so far down the Madrid pecking order he can see a line of about five footballing pigeon bottoms in front of him.



Still, Coach Zizou was there to give the footballer his backing despite Wednesday’s huff. “I don't have anything against James, quite the opposite,” claimed the Frenchman after the game.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT to see what advise the show will give to James and a number of other Madrid second-stringers like Alvaro Morata.

3) Conte counting on more years at Chelsea

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, might be on the hunt for a new friend after comments last week from a confidante and also football agent, Federico Pastorello, that the soon-to-be Premier League-winning coach might be looking at great things next season. And Inter, “if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs,” claimed Pastorello.

#CFC manager Antonio Conte distances himself from his agent’s words - “I don’t like when others speak for me”. https://t.co/JAkGdmndAj pic.twitter.com/QIj8Qtqo23 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 6, 2017

Conte hit back to the Italian media after Wednesday’s squeaky win over Manchester City to commit his future to the London club. “Pastorello is a friend, I know him well, but I don’t like when others speak for me,” said Conte who has a contract with Chelsea to 2019.

4) Dustin Johnson faces fitness race against time for Masters

Some rather stormy weather in Georgia disrupted Wednesday’s practice day ahead of the US Masters at Augusta. And a tumble down some stairs disrupted the chances of world number one and tournament favorite, Dustin Johnson, retaining his title after an accident at his rental home saw an injury to the golfer’s back.

Play is just getting underway where Englishman Danny Willett is defending his title.

5) Kerber looking for quarterfinal spot in Monterrey

Tennis Time! Angelique Kerber is the star of the show at the WTA Monterrey Open from Mexico. The world number one is looking to move into the quarterfinals and is taking on the unseeded Mandy Minella.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.