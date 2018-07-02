Sports Burst – Must Tri Harder



By Tim Stannard



Mexico’s momentous match-up against Brazil



It would not be overly bombastic, hyperbolic, or supercalifragilisticexpialidocious to write that Mexico is undergoing a historic 24-hours.



A new president has been elected that will certainly be a jolt to the political system for years to come. But the second most important matter in the country – or first to many – is football. And Monday morning over this side of the hemisphere sees El Tri with a chance to boldly go where no Mexico team has gone before. And that’s beyond the Last 16 in a World Cup on foreign soil.

However, fate has been working against Juan Carlos Osorio’s men in Russia with the draw handing Germany as the country’s first opponents in the group stages. That challenge was overcome. Unfortunately, the test of Sweden was failed which means that Mexico has been put in a toe-to-toe Last 16 tussle with Brazil, one of the last giants of the game standing and firm favorites for the final.



But the much-maligned Colombian boss of El Tri is not intimidated. Heck no. “We never throw in the towel and give up on attacking,” promised Osorio who will almost certainly be facing his last match of his Mexico life should the Brazil battle end badly.



But that’s nothing that would come Tite’s way should the Brazilian boss come out on the wrong end of a Mexico mauling. The one certainty in the clash is that Brazil will be without Marcelo in the starting line-up due to a back complaint but have the more than able Filipe Luis as replacement.



Belgium expect easy ride against Japan



The day’s second clash doesn’t quite have the star-power of Mexico taking on Brazil with the strongly-fancied Belgians taking on Japan. A team with a 100% record and a bench that could take down most opposition against a Japanese outfit that qualified by avoiding making any kind of tackle in their decisive group match-up against Poland.

Still, if there is one lesson learned from this World Cup and that’s expect the unexpected.



For Eden Hazard, the opportunity is a good one to steal some of the World Cup limelight now that the attention-hoggers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on luxury yachts somewhere in the world. "They're not in the World Cup, so now it's time to shine," said the Chelsea-man who would not be teased into looking ahead at a possible match-up with Brazil in the quarterfinals. “We play Japan so we're not sure to be qualified and we're not sure whether Brazil is going to go ahead," announced the Belgian barn-stormer.



Mo Salah commits future to Liverpool



LeBron pretty much stole the transfer headlines across the universe on Sunday, but Mohamed Salah is also in booming mode by trying to turn a big World Cup / Champions League frown upside down by signing a new deal for Liverpool, to remove himself from the possible transfer tracker gossip this summer.



The Egyptian only signed for the Anfield outfit from Roma last summer but 44 goals in 52 matches for Liverpool has seen the super striker renewing his contract to 2023. "It demonstrates two things very clearly - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him," announced a very pleased Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.





Murmurings from the French capital suggest that Gigi Buffon is on the brink of announcing signing up with PSG now that the footballer is officially a free agent. Leonardo Bonucci could be joining him with the Milan man reportedly wanting to leave the San Siro club due to the ban from European competitions next season.





Wimbledon gets underway with Serena Williams return



The World Cup is not the only globally significant event beginning with ‘W’ taking place as Wimbledon 2018 is now officially underway in London. Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza are defending their titles this year with the former currently in action in an opening round clash against Dusan Lajovic. There was good news on the USA front with an early win for Sam Querrey.



The women’s bracket will be dominated by the return to action of Serena Williams whose appearances this season have been sporadic with her form fairly unknown having withdrawn from duty during the French Open due to injury. The seven-times Wimbledon champion is taking on Arantxa Rus and says that she thrives on the pressure of the whole world watching. “I almost want to feel the need to go out there and be the best that I can be,” said Williams ahead of the tournament.





