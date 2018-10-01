Sports Burst - Mourinho to Suffer Zizou Coup?

Mourinho suspects Zizou coup at Manchester United

Bad news, bad news, and...er...more bad news for Jose Mourinho on Monday. Sorry, Jose.

Presiding over the Old Trafford club's worst start to a league campaign in a solid 20 years and no wins in the past three games in all competitions, Jose Mourinho is now sensing that the end is nigh.

That's according to English paper, The Sun, which says the Portuguese provoker suspects that Zinedine Zidane is being sounded out to take over.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba couldn't help but comment on Saturday's West Ham United defeat either saying that "you want me dead?" when asked for his opinion on United's performance.

The other set of bad news is that another game and another chance for a loss is just around the corner. La Liga side, Valencia, is visiting Manchester United in the Champions League in Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But the good news for everyone else? Mourinho will be talking again, and that is box office TV these days.

Real Madrid under press in Moscow for Champions League clash

Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, might well be suffering the same fate as Jose Mourinho in about three weeks time if his team's form doesn't pick up some time soon.

The Champions League holders arrived in Russia on Sunday to face CSKA Moscow in a Match Day 2 clash on Tuesday. The omens are not great for Real Madrid going into the game. The team is suffering a huge goal drought with just two goals in La Liga in the past four games. Karim Benzema has not managed a single shot on target in the past five league games.

What's more, Madrid will be taking on CSKA without the injured Marcelo, Isco, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos. Oh, CSKA has suffered just the single loss in the nine games of the Russian league season so far.

Julen Lopegui will be talking later today so discuss what cunning plan he has in place to overcome all these obstacles.

Monday night soccer wraps up wild weekend

Just so that the wait for the Champions League games doesn't feel too far away, Monday is offering up some soccer provisions to stop the sporting tummy from rumbling.

The Premier League wraps up with Bournemouth hosting Wilfried Zaha and ten other Crystal Palace players. A victory for the home side could launch the southerners into seventh spot.

Over in La Liga and Celta Vigo is looking for a first victory in four games against visiting Getafe. That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

The Serie A weekend wraps up with the fairly mid-table clash between Sampdoria and SPAL.

Blame game begins in European camp after Ryder Cup rout

Monday has produced hangovers from the victorious European Ryder golf team and recriminations from the visiting Americans.

The US team was supposed to trample all over the hosts on French soil course in the bi-annual, fiercely-contested tournament but ended up losing 17 1/2 to 10 1/2.

#TEAMEUROPE HAVE WON THE RYDER CUP BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7Pgo7CrxFp — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2018

While the Europeans revealed that banter on a freshly-created What's App group helped carry them through to win back the Ryder Cup, Sunday evening saw suggestions that the team spirit was not all that great in the US team camp.

"They do that better than us," admitted Patrick Reed on the policy of 'leave your egos at the door'.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was also taking the heat after losing all of his own matches. "I am one of the contributing factors to why we lost...and it's not a lot of fun," admitted Tiger after contributing four points to the European cause after his losses.