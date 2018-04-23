Sports Burst - Mo’ Madrid Rumors for Salah



By Tim Stannard



Mo Monday headlines over move to Real Madrid



Busted. There is collusion. Of the soccer media collective hive-mind variety, anyway.



Monday sees Mo Salah leading the way to make the easiest and most clickable headlines possible, following a traditional strategy. Step one – focus in on a player who is hot property, and there is none so scorching than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who was just voted as player of the year by fellow professionals in England after 31 goals in the EPL alone in the footballer’s debut season for Liverpool - "it's an honor and especially as it's voted by the players. I am happy and proud," beamed the Egyptian.

"It's a big honour, I feel great about it. I work very hard so am very happy to win it." @LFC's @22mosalah on his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award #PFAAwards pic.twitter.com/7ooHUtlB2i — PFA (@PFA) April 22, 2018



Steps two and three have been combined by contacting someone with a tenuous link to the player to suggest that the footballer in question needs to leave his club and get a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The whole cycle has now been completed with the media probing Egypt’s Mido who recommended an immediate move to one of La Liga’s Big Two. "With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga.”



Cheers Mido! That’s Monday’s headline sorted.



Mo’ Mo talk as Salah looks ahead to frenemy match-up



Jurgen Klopp is most likely to be harassed over the Mo Salah rumors on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Roma.



Hopefully the Liverpool boss is in a better mood ahead of the game than the German was on Saturday after Klopp blasted West Brom for their stupid, dry pitch having conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw. The other Mo angle will be over the Liverpool man coming up against his teammates from last season with the Egyptian admitting that “every day I am talking to the players, yesterday I was talking to [Francesco] Totti.”

🎶 We are loyal supporters... and we come from Liverpool 🎶 pic.twitter.com/We6p4HjTMf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 23, 2018



Speaking of Mr Totti, the recently retired Roma legend has also been speaking ahead of Tuesday’s huge semi-final first leg encounter and spreading the love for Roma’s opponents - “when I hear the name Liverpool, [I think] respect, a big club, a big team, big fans, and a model to follow.”



Tune into the Locker Room at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT for a full preview and predictions of both Champions League ties this week.



Relegation rumbles in Monday night soccer showdowns



It’s still a little bit early-doors to be talking about Champions League action to be fair as the ‘weekend’ - as it likes to be known to close friends - is not yet over.



A doomsday whopper is taking place in La Liga with Levante at Athletic Bilbao. Stay with us here - Levante are currently fourth-from-bottom with a six-point lead over Deportivo in the relegation zone. Even a point at San Mames will be handy in the scrap to avoid joining Malaga and Las Palmas in La Segunda.



That game is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT and preceded by some Turkish delight where fourth-placed Fenerbahce will be looking for a win to hang tight in a superb four-way fight for the Superlig title. That gets underway at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT.



In Serie A, Hellas Verona look pretty doomed, second-from-bottom, but will look a little less messed up with an away win at Genoa. Head to beIN SPORTS CONNECT 4 from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT for that one.



The Premier League has some business to attend to with Everton hosting Newcastle. To be fair, not too much to report at this game between two mid-table teams aside from the match being another opportunity for home fans to show their ire at the concept of Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park.



Remember to tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the best of the day’s action.





Suit’s you for Lebron the Cavs in play-off win



So, matching suits can make a difference in the end. After suffering a weekend of mean internet chuckles, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Indiana Pacers to tie the series at 2-2 in a big night of Sunday NBA play-off action.

The @cavs arrive in black suits for Game 4... 👔👀 (via @NBA)



CLE vs. IND // 8:30pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/RTfaGXBkQL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2018



There are two games coming up on Monday with the Houston Rockets looking for a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 3-1 lead in the series. It’s the same scenario for the Utah Jazz who are taking on Oklahoma City Thunder.





WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?



The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.