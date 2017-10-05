Sports Burst – Messi’s Whitney Moment

By Tim Stannard

1) Argentina in proper must-win match against Peru

On the plus side for Leo Messi, a summer off this year seemed to do the Barcelona man the world of good: a wedding and an absolutely sparkling start to the season is testament to that.

On the downside neither the footballer, nor his teammates on Thursday, will be able to set foot in Argentina again and the country’s internet would implode. That would be the result if Argentina fail to beat Peru in the penultimate South American World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Movete que mañana vos también jugás para @Argentina. Es la hora de alentar. #YoAmoAMiSelección pic.twitter.com/JSBVmN30km — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) October 4, 2017

Anything less than a win in La Bombonera would severely jeopardize the country’s chances of being in Russia 2018. Argentina currently sit in fifth – the play-off spots – but there are a gaggle of teams waiting in the wings to oust the Albiceleste from even this precarious position.

But despite the pressure, Jorge Sampaoli has suggested that he will have to be pragmatic in terms of tactics and not play his full attacking talent. Paolo Dybala and Messi are unlikely to share the same pitch. "As there is no time to work the Dybala-Messi relationship, we should go to something more concrete,” noted the former Chile boss.

So, with Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment in Time’ blasting from the talisman’s headphones, Leo Messi is charged once again with carrying the footballing hopes, dreams and absolute nightmares on his back.

2) Uruguay with chance to seal Russia deal

The Argentina clash is just one tiny slice of the action on the channel as it goes CONMEBOL crazy. Indeed, the last time the word Russia got bandied around so much was at a White House staff mee….(stop that, right now – Sports Burst Ed)

3) Kane and very able look for World Cup clinch

Some of those matches that will be buzzing across your TV screens in the XTRA will be taking place over in Europe where a number of teams can clinch their World Cup spot. Currently, only one country has achieved this aside from the hosts – and that team is Belgium.

All set for Slovenia 👊 pic.twitter.com/RVwJm45GxK — England (@England) October 4, 2017

Germany need just a single point against Northern Ireland in a Group C clash. Poland could book a spot as well with a victory against Armenia in Group E and if other results go the right way. In Group F, a win for England against Slovenia will guarantee Harry Kane and the Three Lions another summer of crushing failure and disappointment in 2018.

A potentially crucial match for the US of A is taking place on Thursday morning, the first of a two-legged play-off game between Syria and Australia. Bruce Arena’s men will face the winner should the American outfit end up in fourth spot in their CONCACAF group. At time of writing, the Aussies are 1-0 up.

4) Iniesta the peacemaker as tensions rise in Spain

When Andres Iniesta speaks, it’s a pretty could indication that something serious is going down. So, a series of tweets on Thursday morning from the Spanish midfielder – and World Cup-winning legend – should be noted. The normally reticent footballer has called for everyone in Spain and Catalonia to sit down and talk, before “we do more damage to ourselves.”

(2/3)... y una cosa tengo clara, antes de que nos hagamos más daño: Dialoguen, los responsables de todo, dialoguen. — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) October 5, 2017

Those comments surround the controversy over the impact of a possible declaration of independence from Spain by the region of Catalonia, a story that has spilled into the Spain camp as the team prepares for a World Cup qualifying clash against Albania on Friday. The team arrived in Alicante on Thursday ahead of the game with reports of boos for Gerard Pique, a footballer in the center of the referendum storm.

