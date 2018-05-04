Sports Burst – Medical Miracle for Neymar

By Tim Stannard

Neymar makes quiet return to PSG after French medical miracle

There has been a sudden breakthrough in medical science in France as Neymar has seen fit to return to the country’s capital to finish of his treatment and rehabilitation for a broken foot.

Ever since the footballer messed up his metatarsal against Marseille back in February, the PSG man has been taken care of his life responsibilities in his native Brazil – promoting on-line poker games while his club were winning the title, attending his sister’s birthday and getting ready for the World Cup. The important things.

L’Equipe reports that Neymar landed at a small airport in Paris just after midday local time on Friday and left the scene with a police escort. The arrival continues a fairly busy 24 hours for the Ligue Un club, starting with an admission the previous day from Edinson Cavani that there was a problem with his Brazilian teammate earlier in the season, when the footballer insisted on taking the penalties.

“I am a footballing worker - I am not a star,” claimed the Uruguayan. “I am a hard worker who looks to give everything. If I have team-mates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them.”

Unai Emery has also been in reflective mood over his two years with PSG and freely admitted that it was Neymar who wears the trousers at the club. “Neymar came to PSG to be the leader, to live the necessary process to become the world's number one,” said the PSG boss.

While it remains to be seen if Neymar makes a PSG appearance before the end of the season, the Brazilian definitely won’t be in action for the capital city club’s next challenge which is away at Amiens, live on beIN SPORTS on Friday at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

Man United look to seal second against Seagulls

The PSG clash is a pleasant savory starter for what beIN SPORTS likes to officially call CLASICO WEEKEND – but more on that in a second.

However, the French club is not the only big (whiffy) cheese in action on Friday. Manchester United are travelling to England’s south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls are by no means safe from relegation, and Manchester United just need one more win to secure second spot in the Premier League table this season.

🗣 "There is not one player that I want to sell."



La Liga side, Sevilla, has brought in old-timer boss, Joaquin Caparros, to lead the addled team through the final four matches of the season. The mission is to secure a Europa League spot next season and it all starts on Friday with Sevilla – currently in 8th place - hosting Real Sociedad, live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

The wonderfully exciting Turkish Superlig kicks off its weekend with Istanbul Basaksahir hosting Sivasspor. A win for the home side would see a move into first place in the standings, above Galatasaray. That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

There is also action on this side of the pond in MLS with Toronto FC hosting the Philadelphia Union.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the best of the day’s action.

Iniesta continues fight for fitness for Clasico

Not too much new to report in terms of injuries ahead of Sunday’s Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The capital city club has reportedly all but written off the chances of Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane being ready for the game. Nacho is still struggling and may not be ready for the main event either.

The only concern in the Barcelona camp remains the fitness of Andres Iniesta, however according the local press the midfielder is expected to feature for some, if not all of what will be the player’s final Clasico before an expected move to the Chinese Super League.

Luis Suarez has been talking ahead of the game and is looking to make nice against Sunday’s rivals without too much bite saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is “a footballer at a very high level and has shown it in games.”

King James of Cleveland (and Canada)

Some nervous TV suits watching the NBA play-offs at the moment as it looks as if a number of the Conference semi-finals are going to be clean sweeps and wrapping up rather early.

That’s thanks in part to LeBron James who inspired a monstrous Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead back to Ohio. The Boston Celtics also took a 2-0 lead against the 76ers.

Friday night sees the Golden State Warriors in action looking to take a 3-0 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans with the Utah Jazz host the Houston Rockets tied at 1-1.

