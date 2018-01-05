Sports Burst – Mauro Icardi Inter-Change

By Tim Stannard

1) Reports of Icardi-Benzema Inter-change

Pats on the back and good work to the Italian press on Friday, who have taken two pieces of a transfer puzzle and tied them together in a lovely package with a huge bow of tenuous gossip. Part A – Mauro Icardi to leave Inter in the middle of the season, to boost the striking ranks of Real Madrid. Not going to happen.

Part B – Karim Benzema out of favor at Real Madrid, and sold to Inter in the deal with Icardi, which would leave the Serie A side significantly weaker and Madrid with the same situation as before – just one proper, experienced striker. No offense, Borja Mayoral. Again, not going to happen.

But Gazzetta della Sport are running with it reporting that Icardi’s $132 million release clause is not valid in January, hence Benzema being required as a makeweight. And good luck to them.

It’s claimed #RealMadrid could offer Karim Benzema to #Inter as part of any Mauro Icardi deal, but it’s more likely the striker will renew his contract. https://t.co/Zn9MTj8RCf #FCIM pic.twitter.com/EgDugl5m3M — footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 5, 2018

Anyhoo, it’s a fun way to set up a huge clash for Inter on Friday – live on beIN SPORTS at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT – with the Milanese outfit looking to end a horrendous run of form that has seen the side slip from the top-of-the-table to third and seven points off Napoli. Worth watching for that alone, never mind that it could be the last Inter game for Icardi…maybe.

2) Coutinho no closer to Barcelona

Time to check in on how much Philippe Coutinho has moved to Barcelona since Thursday…the answer is not at all, apart from more stories in the press across England and Spain reporting that talks maybe going on and fees may have been agreed.

The nearest indication that there is a $180 million rumbling is that the Brazilian is still missing from Liverpool’s roster with a thigh injury.

Coutinho might be a matter of when, not if, but the real question is why? Barca’s squad is ageing and expensive (though still excellent). The Neymar money could have solved more than two issues https://t.co/2NwDuCTgM1 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) January 5, 2018

Over in the other side of the Clasico Corner – every day on the XTRA! – and Real Madrid have reportedly given a medical to Athletic Bilbao keeper, Kepa. The medical probing is said to have taken place on Thursday ahead of a formal signing, any time now.

3) Mo goals, Mo trophies for Salah

Speaking of all things Liverpool, the Anfield club is in FA Cup action on Friday against city rivals, Everton. There is one very happy camper on Merseyside in the form of Mohamed Salah who has just picked up the award for 2017 African Player of the Year after a tremendous period for club and country, which saw the forward put Egypt in the World Cup finals and score a bundle of goals for Liverpool – 23 in 29 games to be exact.

🙌 Congratulations, Mo! 🙌@22mosalah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for 2017. 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1i0DOUuH2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2018

Ross Barkley looks set to be leaving Everton on Friday with the misfit midfielder set for a medical with Chelsea ahead of a $20m move. The other FA Cup clash of the day sees Manchester United hosting Championship side, Derby County, in Old Trafford with the eternally happy-go-lucky Jose Mourinho slammed reports that he is set to leave United at the end of the season as “garbage.”

Catch the best of Friday’s goals from across Europe on the XTRA with Kevin Egan at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Serena has to wait to thrash Sharapova

Bad news for tennis fans Down Under, and across the world really. Serena Williams will not be at the upcoming Australian Open. “I'm not where I personally want to be,” says the American legend, who wants to be fully fit to crush Maria Sharapova. Again.

In more Russian tennis news Maria Sharapova failed to make the final of the Shenzhen Open losing to Katerina Siniakova, who will face Simona Halep. Coverage continues on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 1AM ET / 10PM PT, as well as action from Brisbane and a rainy Auckland.

"Although I am super close, I'm not where I want to be."



Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open.



We still can't wait to see her back.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/hEY8mKr88x pic.twitter.com/p1waiZWXDf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 5, 2018

It’s semifinal day in the ATP Open with two monster clashes between Andrey Rublev and Guido Pella, and Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils.

