Sports Burst – Mascherano Dreamed A Dream

By Tim Stannard

1) Masche says bye to Barcelona after winning everything, many times

Time to get all Broadway with some jazz hands to wave Javier Mascherano into the Barcelona sunset after the footballer bid farewell to the club, sighing wistfully that he had dreamed a dream with the Catalan club but now it was “time to wake up.”

To be fair, it was a heck of a journey in a seven-year spell where the Argentinean picked up 18-trophies including four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

However, Masche has not been a top pick for new coach, Ernesto Valverde, and the sometimes defender, sometimes midfielder rides off to see out his playing days in the Chinese Super League, at the suitably-titled Hebei Fortune, considering the salary the player will pick up.

🙌 A special message for @Mascherano from a former team-mate and Barça legend...#ThankYouMasche 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/2DJvc1Nk5V — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2018

The footballer offered a formal farewell at a media event on Wednesday and will have the chance to do so again to the fans, ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol on Thursday. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT to hear the latest from Masche and Barcelona on a day when some supporters will definitely be feeling like ‘Les Miserables’ over a key player departure.

2) Coach Zizou offers warning to B-team in new test

It's a frenzied Wednesday in the wide, wide world of beIN SPORTS with some huge hitters in action to help us through hump day.

PSG start the football rolling with a Coupe de France clash against Guingamp but without a Kylian Mbappe who is still seeing stars after his keeper collision from the weekend and a thigh-addled Neymar. Tune into beIN SPORTS at 12:25PM ET / 9:25AM PT for that French fancy.

Straight after, Real Madrid will be getting into gear for the team's quarterfinal second leg clash against Leganes in the Bernabeu. It's another chance for the so-called 'B' team to carry the football can for Coach Zizou, who is on the front cover on Wednesday's Marca reportedly telling Marco Asensio to up his game. Find out if a 1-0 advantage will be enough to take Madrid through to the final four at 3:25PM ET / 12:25AM PT.

Wednesday's edition of the XTRA - 7PM ET / 4PM PT - is a must-see as it will have the best of the action from the day's other Copa clash between Valencia and Alaves as well as two key games from Serie A, with free-scoring Lazio hosting Udinese and out of form Roma at Sampdoria. Both games are, of course, available live on beIN CONNECT.

3) LeBron’s self-fulfilling prophecy

Tuesday was a good night for LeBron James on a personal level...which is what counts most to him, to be fair.

James became just the seventh player in NBA history to reach the 30,000 point mark in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, a game that Lebron's team ultimately lost.

Those points scored in the game were quite handy really, considering King James had gone onto Instagram earlier in the day to congratulate himself on what he was about to achieve, admitting that he was trying to "psych myself out".

Sports Burst would like to congratulate itself for the Pulitzer Prize it is surely going to receive before too long for services to brilliant sports writing.

4) Tennys bows out with media intrusion blast

Tennys Sandgren might be feeling a little relieved at the Australian Open despite having been defeated in the quarterfinals by Hyeon Chung.

The last USA player standing down under went on a media journey from 'hey, he's called Tennys, that's cool' to 'oh my, look at who he follows on Twitter' to come under quite the scrutiny as to his political beliefs.

Tennys opened his final press conference after the defeat to his South Korean opponent by reading a prepared statement accusing the press of dehumanizing and demonizing behavior.

.@rogerfederer on how he feels this time round compared to same stage of #AusOpen in 2017: “I prefer it this way. I wake up in the morning walking normally.” pic.twitter.com/ErQq8JYazn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

No such problems for the controversy-free Roger Federer who defeated Thomas Berdych in three sets and declared on court after the win that waking up in the morning without something or other hurting was one of the highlights of his life. A creaky Sports Burst salutes that particular flag. The first semifinal in the men's bracket takes place overnight with Marin Cilic taking on Britain's surprise package, Kyle Edmund.

In the women's bracket, Madison Keys lost out in the quarterfinals and then some with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to an imperious Angelique Kerber. The first semifinal takes place Wednesday evening US time with Elise Mertens taking on Caroline Wozniacki.

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.