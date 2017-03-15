Sports Burst - March Madness In Monaco

By Tim Stannard

1) No case for defense in Monaco v Man City madness

While Tuesday night’s Champions League encounters were tactical, studied affairs which saw Leicester City and Juventus eventually passing through to the quarterfinals, at least one clash on Wednesday will be the polar opposite.

Monaco and Manchester City tend to approach football like a contestant on American Ninja Warrier – uber-positive, life-affirming, a bit naïve and mildly irritating, with their hi-fiving, scoring more goals than the opposition ways.

The first leg in the Emirates finished 5-3 to Manchester City meaning that few people have any kind of clue of what could happen in the more studied atmosphere of the mega-rich kingdom of Monaco.

Pep Guardiola will be coaching his 100th European game but knows that managing to avoid conceding two or three goals against the Ligue Un side should be enough to join the final eight considering one of the Man City forwards should poke one home at the other end.

2) Atletico to shut up shop against Bundesliga invaders

The action is not so hot in the Vicente Calderon with Bayer Leverkusen looking to claw back a 4-2 deficit against the one side in Europe that can not only shut up shop but install concrete reinforced hurricane shutters too – Atletico Madrid. “We will need a perfect game,” admitted Leverkusen and Mexico striker, Chicharito.

The match might see a remarkable comeback of another kind though with Fernando Torres expected to see some action just a few weeks after being knocked out cold in a game against Deportivo.

3) Barca look at inside job to replace Enrique

According to Ye Olde Media in Spain, Jorge Sampaoli has been ruled out of the running to take over Barcelona by the Camp Nou chieftains. Barca are on the hunt for a replacement for Luis Enrique who stands down at the end of the season, and the current Sevilla boss was thought to be one of the front runners.

However, the fact that the Chilean does not know the inner-workings of the club is working against Sampaoli with Barcelona remembering the days of Tata Martino, one of the few ‘outsiders’ to run the shop. And that did not go so well, really.

Local paper ‘Sport’ is actively touting the assistant to Luis Enrique, Juan Carlos Unzue, to take over in what the club would see as a seamless transition that would also be popular with the heavyweight dressing room.

4) Mourinho says Pogba cares little for his critics

From a current and future Barcelona boss to a former Barcelona translator. Jose won’t like that. But Mourinho the Manchester United manager has been speaking to media ahead of his club’s Europa League clash against Rostov on Thursday.

And the hot topic of conversation was the form – or rather lack of it – for Paul Pogba. However, Mourinho informed the press that the midfielder "does not give an ass" what his critics say. “Envy is everywhere," huffed the special one, probably making a salient point in their somewhere.

5) Arena set to name players to save road to Russia

A big day is on the horizon in the world of US soccer with Bruce Arena set to release the names of his first squad that will take on Honduras and Panama in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The US are currently rock bottom of the Hex with two defeats from two, so there is quite the interest in which footballers will be handed the shovels to dig the US out of the hole left by Jurgen Klinsmann.

