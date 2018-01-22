Sports Burst – Manic Monday

By Tim Stannard

1) Juventus continue pigeon pursuit of Napoli

Sports Burst’s rather short attention span is being tugged in numerous directions on Monday. PSG’s dramatic last second defeat to Lyon…another maestro display from Leo Messi…Real Madrid back in business…Cristiano Ronaldo’s facetime fun.

.@ManUtd fans take solace in the fact that @Cristiano does indeed still bleed red. https://t.co/2LXO2Xu2z8 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018

But instead of the usual conjecture and slightly exaggerated transfer tales, Sports Burst is celebrating the fact that Monday is a special day in the sizzling world of soccer with more huge matches than the BFG’s fireplace. And beIN SPORTS is all about the Serie A title race on Monday where a heroic Napoli is still holding fast at the top of the table, but the relentless Juventus is in hot pursuit like a pigeon tracking a sandwich attached to the back of a steam roller.

That chase continues on Monday at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT live on beIN SPORTS with the Old Lady pecking away at Genoa, complete with Giuseppe Rossi on the roster for the visitors.

La Liga wraps up with bottom-of-the-table Malaga at the Mighty Eibar and hoping to benefit from a new manager bounce with Jose Gonzalez at the helm.

Liverpool are in action in a rare Monday outing in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s score-10-concede-nine tactical tinkering being tested away at struggling Swansea City. Tune into the Locker Room at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT for all the hottest takes from the weekend.

2) Kepa won’t be a keeper to battle Kiko and Keylor

The world has lost – for the moment – a perfectly good tongue twister with Athletic Bilbao announcing that Kepa Arrizabalaga has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao, ahead of the current contract running out in the summer.

That particular gentleman was being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this month. But the concept of Kepa the Keeper joining Kico Casilla and King Keylor in the fight to be the heir to Iker Casillas is over. Bah humbug.

The former Real Madrid forward, Robinho, is set to sign for Turkish Superlig side Sivasspor after the player’s contract with Atletico Mineiro expired. The footballer is currently in legal trouble in Italy having been sentenced to nine years in prison for an alleged incident of group sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman involving five other men in January 2013.

3) Patriots against the People

It’s Super Bowl time! Well…two weeks to wait anyway, and there is a definite Star Wars vibe about the two teams.

Over on the dark side – the New England Patriots who actually had squeaker on Sunday night in a clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots will be looking for their sixth title and there is still no love lost between Tom Brady, the near-unstoppable New Englanders and the rest of the US of A.

Representing the Jedi, it’s the obstacle-surmounting Philadelphia Eagles looking for their first ever Super Bowl win in the franchise’s third attempt, after returning to the final after a 13-year absence. That was thanks to what ended up being a comfy 38-7 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings. Let the games begin…

“We’re going to the Super Bo—“ pic.twitter.com/XU8FeRl2UH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 22, 2018

4) A new Tennys hero for the USA

Tennis time!

The Round of 16 of the Australia Open wrapped up on Monday in the men’s bracket and the biggest falling seed was Novak Djokovic who crashed out against South Korea’s Hyeon Chung, who will now go on to face the last remaining American down under in the form of Tennys Sandgren, perhaps the most apt first name in the sport.

What a performance!@Madison_Keys storms past No. 8 seed Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals without dropping a set!https://t.co/4Dq0LCO8n0 #USTennis pic.twitter.com/tTL6WRW1US — USTA (@usta) January 22, 2018

Madison Keys is still flying the flag for the US in the women’s bracket after reaching the quarterfinal stages where she will face the rejuvenated Angelique Kerber. Simona Halep also passed through in the early hours of Monday morning.

