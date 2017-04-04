Sports Burst – Madrid’s Soccer Civil War

By Tim Stannard

1) Real Madrid set to break non-aggression Atletico pact

One of the agreements thrashed out at the numerous breakfasts, brunches, lunches, teas, dinners, suppers that the bigwigs running Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid must have shared over recent years has apparently been not to buy each other’s footballer. Well, Real Madrid not to buy Kun Aguero and David de Gea back in the day, and Antoine Griezmann, this summer.

But this gentlemanly pact looks set to be broken according to Marca with Real Madrid reportedly set to sign 19-year-old Atletico left-back, Theo Hernandez, currently on loan at Alaves. The Bernabeu club are said to be planning to pay the footballer’s release clause after the Rojiblancos refused to negotiate for their successor to Filipe Luis.

Even Coach Zizou was probed on Tuesday’s front page story – not planted by Real Madrid at all – admitting that his fellow Frenchman is “a good player, there's no doubt about that."

A current Real Madrid defender, as well as a potential stopper, was also making the news with Raphael Varane confirmed as out and injured for the next four weeks due to a hamstring knack. Madrid are in action live on beIN SPORTS on Wednesday from 3:25PM ET / 12:35PM PT in a clash against Leganes.

But lucky lovers of La Liga do not have to wait that long for some Spanish action as Atletico Madrid are hosting Real Sociedad today at 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM PT preceded by Athletic taking on Espanyol.

2) Enrique condemns match-fixing in Barca B lower league clash

Luis Enrique has spoken out to condemn the alleged – but also very probable – match-fixing which took place between Barcelona’s B team and opponents, Eldense, in a fourth-tier league game this weekend.

Police have since detained the coach of the opposition side and players have been questioned following allegations of match-fixing in what ended up being a 12-0 defeat for the Valencia region outfit.

"It seems right to me that it is followed up, as we must rid football of incidents like this, at the professional level, amateur level or whatever level,” said Enrique speaking ahead of a tasty league encounter on Wednesday between Barca and Sevilla which is live on beIN SPORTS from 1:20PM ET / 10:20AM PT.

3) Wenger pleased Man City joining ‘fourth is a trophy’ club

Arsene Wenger was as pleased as punch on Tuesday morning.

Despite some fans gathering at the club’s training camp to protest what they feel is a bit of a lack of ambition from the London outfit, the Arsenal man was clinging on to the idea that finishing in fourth was a perfectly acceptable goal – especially as Premier League newcomer, Pep Guardiola, had said the same thing a few days previously.

“I am quite pleased that people realize that it’s not as easy as it looks,” chirped the Frenchman talking ahead of Arsenal’s Wednesday Premier League encounter at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

Then again, if fourth is good enough for King Zlatan then it should be good enough for everyone with the Manchester United man saying that he expects his struggling team to make it into the Champions League next season, starting with a win against Everton on Tuesday night.

4) More trouble for Genie in Monterrey exit

Tennis Time! And it’s the now traditional tale of former Canadian great, Genie Bouchard, being knocked out of a tournament at the first hurdle. The latest mishap was in the Monterrey Open where she fell to Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 to continue a poor 2017 which saw early losses in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami.

beIN SPORTS is the home of WTA tennis and will offer live coverage of all the action from Mexico from Wednesday onwards starting at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

5) Novak enjoys down time as looks ahead to return

Tennis Time 2! Novak Djokovic has announced that he is getting back in the game after missing out on the Miami Open due to an elbow injury. The Serbian hopes to return next weekend in a Davis Cup clash against Spain for his country but did admit that the downtime in South Florida had its perks.

“It was rather refreshing to get some rest and sit out Miami at home with my wife and son,” admitted the world number 2.

