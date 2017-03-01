Sports Burst – Madrid’s Prodigal Son Returns

By Tim Stannard

1) Jese out to show that he could be real deal at Madrid

He would have been a starter for Real Madrid had it not been for an injury. He’s misunderstood. He’s a sensitive soul. His music has hidden meaning.

Those were just some – two were made up - of pre-match claims from former Madrid, PSG and now Las Palmas forward Jese Rodriguez, a footballer (and wannabe popstar) who is all Instagram and no Insta-goals.

Or is he? Jese is set to lead the line for Las Palmas in a Wednesday La Liga clash at the Bernabeu where the flashy forward wants to prove his naysayers wrong.

However, those doubters have quite the ammunition these days as a truly lousy year for the Canary Islander has continued since flopping at PSG. What’s more, ever since a loan deal started in January with Jese’s hometown club, La Palmas have gone on to lose all four games.

Yes, it’s a huge day in La Liga with Real Madrid kicking off their clash against Las Palmas in the Santiago Bernabeu at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT.

2) Verratti sparks gossip frenzy with stories over PSG parting

Barcelona may have to dig deep this summer in order to spend big as the midfielder who fills the role as the one who got away might well be for sale. Barcelona-based Mundo Deportivo are claiming that PSG are ready to listen to offers for Marco Verratti as long as those offers are in the region of $100m.

However, Barca are reported to be facing competition from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and pretty much every other big club in Europe. And Arsenal.

Marco Verratti has the highest brand value of any Italian player aged 28 & under. #Azzurri #PSG pic.twitter.com/OxRrtYjBfC — Brandtix (@BrandtixSports) March 1, 2017

The modern-day version of Barcelona is also in action on Wednesday with the visit of Sporting at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT, with talk of iffy refereeing, goody bags and fake news being forgotten for at least 11 minutes until the first dodgy penalty call. Catch all the best action on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM followed by the Locker Room.

3) Marseille try to save face against Monaco

Whilst La Liga is all with the regularity, it is cup crazy over the rest of Europe. Lazio and Roma kick off a double header in the Coppa Italia semifinals. Manchester City face an FA Cup replay against Championship outfit, Huddersfield

The DFB Pokal Cup in Germany has thrown together Bayern Munich and Schalke, while the Coupe de France has offered up the tantalizing notion of Marseille trying to win back respect after last weekend’s PSG hammering with the visit of Monaco. That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT.

4) Deschamps opens up way back for Benzema

Providing Karim Benzema gets his scoring boots on and overcomes the rather hefty challenge in the French forward ranks, Didier Deschamps – the France national coach – has said that there is a way back for the Real Madrid man to return to the fold despite all that alleged blackmail business with Mathieu Valbuena. "If I think it is good for the team to recall Karim, then I will recall him,” declared Deschamps.

5) Leicester old talks with another old-timer

Leicester City might well be repeating the tactic of appointing an old-timer coach that fans are unsure of.

The policy that worked so well with Claudio Ranieri could be rolled out for former England boss, Roy Hodgson with ‘informal’ talks reportedly underway. This is despite the current temporary manager – and former Ranieri number two – Craig Shakespeare still glowing after thumping Liverpool 3-1 on Monday.

He's the hero Leicester City deserves, but not the one it needs right now. pic.twitter.com/AyBRhx79KZ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

