Sports Burst: Lionel Messi’s Last Stand

1) Messi leads last World Cup push for Argentina

Normally when you hit your thirties in football, you want the donkey work to be done by those at least five or ten years younger – as long as they can get off Instagram for the time it takes to manage a whole 90-minute game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is afforded that luxury with players like Marco Asensio to lean on, while CR7 can work on removing that spare 00000000.123% body fat still clinging below his left nipple or perfect the duck-face of all duck-faces.

Nice to be back to the National Team!🇵🇹💪 pic.twitter.com/QBFYtmUTIP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 29, 2017

Poor Leo Messi has not been so fortunate of late. Forced to carry Barcelona on his aging back and Argentina too. Or maybe not?

Rather than having Gonzalo Higuain drag him down in the national team, Messi has reinforcements on Thursday with the very sprightly Serie A pair of Paolo Dybala and Mauro Icardi potentially lining up with the Barcelona man in Montevideo.

It’s a good thing too as the mission for Argentina in World Cup qualifying is a victory against Uruguay. Anything else would endanger the country’s participation in the World Cup with Argentina currently sitting in fifth-spot, outside of the automatic places with just four games to go.

2) Coutinho edges closer to Anfield exit

Should Argentina prevail over Uruguay, then Thursday could be a very good day for Leo Messi indeed.

The transfer window closes in England and it could well end up with Philippe Coutinho moving to Barcelona. Indeed, the media in England and Spain are currently reporting that this is due to happen right about now, despite Liverpool’s summer-long protestations that the Brazilian – currently with his international country – is not going anyway.

‘The Sun’ claims that the deal will be announced by Liverpool at 2PM ET for a fee of around $150 million, meaning that it is costing Barcelona around $300 million to replace a player who left for $251 million, a record fee. Go figure that one out.

Barcelona: let us sign Coutinho we'll pay you £130m?



Liverpool: No



Barcelona: we'll take Keita then



Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/CjBxRQDynb — Joe Spencer (@joespencer2008) August 28, 2017

3) Arsenal’s busy exit door on deadline day

Elsewhere on Deadline Day, two big moves in the Premier League have been tied up. Serge Aurier is officially at Tottenham player after a deal for nearly $30 million was struck with PSG. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now hooked up with Liverpool for $40 million.

And another footballer good be jumping ship from the Emirates with Manchester City making yet another attempt at bringing in Alexis Sanchez. Riyad Mahrez has left the Algeria camp to secure a move away from Leicester City. But the playmaker’s destination remains a mystery with both Barcelona and Chelsea linked with the Premier League title-winner.

Kylian Mbappe alert! A few media were flashing that the loan move to PSG had been sealed…but not by the club at time of writing. Head to the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT for our live TRANSFER TRACKER show which will try and make sense of the madness of a thrilling Thursday.

4) Federer and Nadal lead the way at US Open

Tennis Time! And it’s a classic looking Thursday at the US Open in Flushing Meadows. Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are both in action in the men’s bracket in their respective Round two clashes.

"I felt like I was the fresher player"@MariaSharapova reflects on her Second round #USOpen victory vs Babos--> https://t.co/oH0BqgKHKF pic.twitter.com/TfTvxffdbJ — WTA (@WTA) August 31, 2017

In the women’s side of the draw, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams were the big winners from Wednesday night’s action. Number one seed, Karolina Pliskova, is the main draw on Thursday

