Sports Burst - Lionel Messi To Be A Saint Or Sinner For Argentina?

beIN SPORTS

1) Messi awaits fate from baying Argentina public

It's that time again that Lionel Messi dreads all season. Joining up with Argentina. There, under surreal expectations, the Barcelona star is expected to perform somersaults, cartwheels and everything else before guiding Argentina to a win. And if he doesn't, well, then he is hung out to dry.

Messi leads Argentina into two crucial World Cup Qualifying games, first against Chile and then a testing trip to Bolivia. Argentina sit in the final qualification spot and are under pressure from several teams for the place, so Messi best do everything to make sure they qualify.

La dupla #Messi-Agüero la rompe en el fútbol-tenis. Pero el compañero del 10 no es @aguerosergiokun, sino su hijo Benjamín. ¡Grande! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dwnAl9RQUy — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 23, 2017

Or else.

All those games can be found on beIN SPORTS, of course.

2) Podolski's send-off just like a movie

It was just like a movie, said the outgoing Lukas Podolski, and indeed it was. He never scored goals like that for Arsenal, after all. The German attacker scored the only goal of the game as Germany managed a narrow 1-0 win over an unfortunate England.

Gareth Southgate's experimental side and 3-4-3 set-up worked well, creating several great chances, but were thwarted in their efforts in the home of Borussia Dortmund.

The coach and several of his players said they did not deserve to lose, and they had a point.

"I'm very pleased with what we learned, the manner of the performance. The one bit we missed was the finish. We should have had the game won, really," Southgate said.

The night also saw some young lions handed their debuts, including Michael Keane, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond.

3) Denial season kicking in at Barcelona

It's a case of incomings and outgoings being discussed at Barça, as they look to set out new plans for the upcoming season.

Arda Turan is a player who has never really seemed to settle since arriving at the club, and his place in the Barça team has never been a certainty. So it's no surprise when the rumor mill continues to tick over and link the Turk with a move away.

The Chinese Super League has often been mentioned, while a move to Arsenal has also emerged as a possible destination. Arda however has denied he's looking to get out of town just yet.

Gerard Deulofeu: "If I hadn’t accepted Milan then I definitely wouldn’t have been called to the national team." pic.twitter.com/onQ8xKyW0a — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 22, 2017

Then there is the case of potentially returning son, Gerard Deulofeu. The winger has encountered something of a renaissance since heading to Milan, and talk is Barça are impressed and want him back.

Deulofeu has cooled speculation however, declaring he's only focused on the Italian side.

4) Joe Hart makes his case to Guardiola

Seven months on from Mad King Pep’s heartless decision to banish loyal Citizen Joe Hart from his Man City fiefdom for footwork-related reasons, the ousted goalkeeper used the world’s greatest one-sided rivalry (Germany vs. England) as a platform to win over his former boss.

The presence of tiki-taka’s archetypal netminder Marc André ter Stegen on the other side of the field only served as extra motivation for the Torino loanee to prove he has what it takes to be, erm, second fiddle to Willy Cabellero.

And prove it he did… well, as long as we hone in on just one stat from the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of the ‘old enemy’, namely dribbles completed.

Germany 0-0 England HT: Joe Hart has completed more dribbles (1) than ten of Germany's starting XI https://t.co/IsC1qA4Swv #GERENG pic.twitter.com/A8LGyyiIcF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 22, 2017

That’s right, dribbles completed!

The England No. 1 out dribbling 10 (ten!) of the World Champions starting XI, albeit by succeeding with his one and only take on attempt of the whole game, which came at the expense of a no doubt mortified Timo Werner.

Stick that in your pipe, Pep!

5) Two big names roll out at Miami Open

Not one, but two big named rolled out of the Miami Open. A grand-slam finalist and an Olympic Games gold medallist were sent packing from the Miami Open after Eugenie Bouchard and Monica Puig lost their respective games.

Cirstea downs Puig 6-2, 6-4 but the home crowd still salutes their girl. 💪#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8CgnuofEwz — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 23, 2017

It's more woe for Bouchard particularly as she continues a wretched 2017 season having suffered early exits at a series of tournaments.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.