Sports Burst – Last Minute Mbappe

1) Mbappe presented by PSG

That whole international break ended up being quite handy – more on that later – in that it cleansed the palette after the absolute madness of the transfer window, which now seems like a distant, trippy memory. A fun one though. But one of those transfers which did take place was Kylian Mbappe moving from Monaco to PSG on loan, but with a hefty $216 million deal to be done in 12-months-time.

However, it seems that the move for the 19-year-old Frenchman was not always on the cards over the summer.

At the footballer’s official presentation by PSG on Wednesday, the player admitted that back in May he was all set to stay at Monaco…but “certain events changed (my) mind.” That something was probably called Neymar, but Mbappe was being coy.

2) Unresolved issues after World Cup qualifying

Now, onto yesterday’s qualifying kerfuffle. And on this side of the churning Atlantic, not an awful lot was resolved. The USA came precariously close to losing Honduras but came away with a 1-1 draw to leave an awful lot of work still to do in the final two games. Costa Rica were held to a draw by Mexico, so were unable to secure their place at the World Cup.

In South America, Argentina blew a huge chance to boost their World Cup qualification chances but could only manage a 1-1 at home to Venezuela. That did not go down to well at all. Uruguay stopped a slump by beating Paraguay 2-1, Chile continued a form nose-dive with a loss to Bolivia, whilst Colombia bagged a point against Brazil.

3) Iniesta denies Barcelona deal

Awkward moment at Barcelona today…where else? The club president, Josep Bartomeu, had announced to the press that Andres Iniesta had reached an agreement with the club to renew his contract with the club and retire at Barcelona.

Naturally, Iniesta was brought this wonderful news and probed whilst returning from Spain duty. And promptly denied it ever happened. "It is not,” said the midfielder on whether the affair was settled.

4) US women in vintage US Open year

Well, the US Open is turning into a bit of a vintage one for women’s tennis.

Wednesday could see a clean sweep of US players in the women’s semifinals. Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens are in one final-four bracket with Coco Vandeweghe and Madison keys facing quarterfinal battles with Karolina Pliskova and Kaia Kanepi in their respective clashes in Flushing Meadows.

In the men’s world, Andy Murray who is missing the tournament due to a hip injury looks set to miss the rest of the tennis season to recover, an option that Novak Djokovic has taken.

