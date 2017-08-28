Sports Burst: Last Ditch Ousmane Dembele For Barcelona

By Tim Stannard

1) Barça unveil Dembele as club’s new Neymar

Sports Burst lives in the moment…in the short-term…in the now.

Which is why life simply could not be better for Barcelona fans at the moment. Bliss.

Two wins out of two in La Liga, no goals conceded, the best player on the planet in sizzling form with two strikes on Saturday and the most exciting young player on the planet being unveiled at the Camp Nou on Monday.

Well. To be honest, the most exciting young player on the planet is either scoring goals for Real Madrid against Valencia or is being unveiled at PSG over the next few days. But let’s not kill the mood. Ousmane Dembele is the most exciting young player on the planet that Barcelona were able to beg another club to release, probably for about $100 million too much. But dollars, schmollers. It’s hats in the air time.

Barca have plugged their Neymar hole, Messi is surely going to sign his new deal and at some point, the rest of the Barcelona team might contribute to the league campaign. The future is rosy.

2) PSG on brink of confirming Mbappe move

It’s no wonder that Barcelona are moving fast though in getting Dembele before the fans, as PSG might be beating the Catalan club to the races in terms of media coverage.

Rumors have been afoot all weekend, but the Parisians are about to confirm a move that will have more people scratching their heads than a louse outbreak at a kindergarten. Monaco are going to give Kylian Mbappe to another club on loan for a year, to allow that side to stump up a transfer fee in 12 months’ time. Crazy enough really.

But what is really odd is that the side who will benefit from Mbappe’s abilities are PSG – the club’s main title rivals in Ligue Un. “"It's a complicated situation," admits Radomel Falcao, who has been ensuring that his team have been getting on quite well without the sidelined Mbappe having scored seven goals this season, half of Monaco’s total.

The situation for Monaco might grow ever more ‘complicated’ with rumors in England that Liverpool are about to snatch Thomas Lemar from under the noses of Arsenal, who have already suffered at the feet of the Anfield club this weekend. However, there is some good news at least with Inter forward, Stevan Jovetic, about to be unveiled, and wearing Mbappe’s number 10 shirt. Curiouser and curiouser.

3) Chelsea to launch triple transfer bid

Elsewhere in the transfer world, with just a few days to go until the madness ends, and Chelsea might have a busy week with the predicted purchase of striker Fernando Llorente, midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, which would certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Roma might well be in a position to announce the signing of Sampdoria striker, Patrik Schick. The deal could well be on loan with a permanent signing next summer for around $45 million.

And there might be some goalkeeper business done today with Pepe Reina leaving Napoli for PSG, with Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli heading to Serie A as the Spaniard’s replacement.

4) The very open US Open gets underway

Monday sees the business end of the US Open getting underway in one of the most intriguing versions in years. An awful lot of the men’s top players are out injured meaning that a Federer renaissance might well be continuing, although it could be time for the new shining star of the game, Alexander Zverev, to make his mark.

Whether you traveled from near or far, we would like to officially welcome you to Flushing Meadows!



Let's do this...



🎾🗽😎👍#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4S5vgYx7in — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2017

In the women’s bracket, the vacuum left by Serena Williams has still yet to be filled. However, Venus might well be wanting to make a claim for that place, a player whose campaign at Flushing Meadows starts on Monday against Viktoria Kuzmova.

